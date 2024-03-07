 Pune E-Stock Broking IPO opens for subscription: Check price band, GMP - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Pune E-Stock Broking IPO opens for subscription: Check price band, GMP, key dates and other details here

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO opens for subscription: Check price band, GMP, key dates and other details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: The IPO will close on March 12 and the lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Check details here

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: The initial public offering for Pune E-Stock Broking IPO opens for subscription today (March 7). The price band of the issue has been set in the range of 78 to 83 apiece of face value of 10 each. The IPO will close on March 12 and the lot size consists of 1,600 shares in which investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: The IPO opens on March 7. Check latest details here
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: The IPO opens on March 7. Check latest details here

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO Company details

Pune E-Stock brokerage Ltd is a corporate brokerage business which provides its clients with a platform for trading Equity, Futures & Options, Currency, and Commodities with the Stock Exchange.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO details

The IPO is worth 38.23 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 4,606,400 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no offer-for-sale component as this is completely a fresh issue. In the IPO, not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Objectives

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used by Pune E-Stock Broking to fund its general corporate purpose as well as its working capital requirements, it said.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Registrar

The registrar for the Pune E-Stock Broking IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. The book running lead manager is Share India Capital Services Private Limited and the market maker is Share India Securities.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Promoters of the company

Pune E-Stock Broking promoters are Sandip Sunderlal Shah, Paresh Sunderlal Shah, Daidipya Ghodnadikar, Vrajesh Navnitbhai Shah, Devendra Ramchandra Ghodnadikar, and Vrajesh Krishnakumar Shah.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO GMP

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO GMP or grey market premium was 0 implying that the shares were trading at their issue price of 83 with no premium or discount, as per investorgain.com.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Thursday, March 07, 2024
