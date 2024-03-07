Paytm FASTag: Why you must close your Paytm FASTag before March 15. How to do it?
Paytm FASTag: If you do not have any balance amount in FASTag, you should close your Paytm FASTag before March 15. Here's why
Paytm FASTag: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) from accepting new clients as after March 15, 2024 no customer accounts, prepaid cards, Paytm Wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards are allowed to accept deposits, credit transactions, top-ups as per the central bank.
Why you should close your Paytm FASTag before March 15.
If you do not have any balance amount in FASTag, you should close your Paytm FASTag before March 15 in order to get a new one from another authorized issuer to avoid any inconvenience as you cannot port your Paytm FASTag nor is the credit balance transfer feature available.
As several users on social media pointed out that it takes at least 5-7 days to close your Paytm FASTag as this message is sent by the company when you put in a request to close the account, “Your FASTag will be closed within 5-7 working days. Security deposit and minimum balance maintained will be refunded to your Paytm Payments Bank wallet.”
How to close your Paytm FASTag?
You need to terminate the FASTag provided by the Paytm Payments Bank as there is no credit balance transfer function available. To close your Paytm FASTag call Toll free number: 1800-120-4210 and mention your mobile number against which the tag has been registered. You also need to mention Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) or Tag ID. After this, Paytm Payment Banks customer Support agent will get in touch with you in order to confirm closure of FASTag.
How to close Paytm FASTag via Paytm app?
- Login to your Paytm account and search for ‘FASTag’.
- Select 'Manage FASTag’ after which you should choose the FASTag which you wish to deactivate.
- Select ‘Help & Support’ and choose ‘Need help with non-order related queries’ (chat bot).
- Select ‘I want to close my FASTag’ and confirm.
