21-yr-old dies after alleged drowning in Dhankot Canal, family claims foul play

A 21-year-old final-year B.Sc. (nursing) student of a private university died after allegedly drowning in the Dhankot canal on Wednesday evening, police said on Saturday. The victim’s family has, however, alleged foul play and demanded an investigation against his four friends.

The deceased, originally from Hindol village in Charkhi Dadri, had had left home with four friends on Wednesday, police said. During questioning, the four friends told police that after consuming alcohol, they went to the canal where the victim entered the water to bathe and allegedly drowned. “All four friends had panicked and fled from the spot. They later informed their family and police when the rescue workers reached the spot and fished out the body,” a police officer told HT.

Police said the body was recovered from the canal by rescue workers and subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram Police spokesperson, said a medical board carried out the autopsy on Friday and handed over the body to the family. “No external injury marks were found. Viscera were preserved for further forensic examination,” he said.

“Prima facie, the incident seems to be an accidental drowning case with no involvement of any of the friends in the victim’s death,” he added.

Police said further investigation is underway and the forensic examination report is awaited.