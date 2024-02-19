 Paytm invalid for FASTag: These are 32 authorised banks you can use - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Paytm invalid for FASTag: These are 32 authorised banks you can use

Paytm invalid for FASTag: These are 32 authorised banks you can use

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 12:45 PM IST

Paytm FASTag: Here is the list of all authorised banks that people can use to get new FASTags

Paytm FASTag: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) removed Paytm from the list of authorised banks that can issue new FASTags. This means that you can no longer buy FASTag using Payem but there are 32 banks that have been approved for FASTag purchases. Current Paytm FASTag users will have to close them and open new ones.

Paytm FASTag: Car seen at Gurugram-Faridabad road toll plaza near Bandhwari village, in Gurugram, India.
Paytm FASTag: Car seen at Gurugram-Faridabad road toll plaza near Bandhwari village, in Gurugram, India.

Paytm FASTags will become non-functional after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued an order directing Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to cease taking deposits or top-ups in any client wallets, FASTags or accounts. But users can utilise their available balance, request a refund or cashback.

FASTag: Here is the list of all authorised banks that people can use to get new FASTags.

State Bank of India

ICICI Bank

Airtel Payments Bank

HDFC Bank

Fino Payments Bank

IDBI Bank

IDFC Bank

Indian Bank

Jammu and Kashmir Bank

Induslnd bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Karnataka Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari bank

Punjab National Bank

Sarswat Bank

Union Bank of India

YES Bank

Thrissur District Cooperative Bank

UCO Bank

Axis Bank

AU Small Finance Bank

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Cosmos Bank

Bandhan Bank

Bank of Baroda

Federal Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

South Indian Bank

City Union Bank

© 2024 HindustanTimes
