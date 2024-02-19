Paytm invalid for FASTag: These are 32 authorised banks you can use
Paytm FASTag: Here is the list of all authorised banks that people can use to get new FASTags
Paytm FASTag: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) removed Paytm from the list of authorised banks that can issue new FASTags. This means that you can no longer buy FASTag using Payem but there are 32 banks that have been approved for FASTag purchases. Current Paytm FASTag users will have to close them and open new ones.
Paytm FASTags will become non-functional after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued an order directing Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to cease taking deposits or top-ups in any client wallets, FASTags or accounts. But users can utilise their available balance, request a refund or cashback.
State Bank of India
ICICI Bank
Airtel Payments Bank
HDFC Bank
Fino Payments Bank
IDBI Bank
IDFC Bank
Indian Bank
Jammu and Kashmir Bank
Induslnd bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Karnataka Bank
Karur Vysya Bank
Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari bank
Punjab National Bank
Sarswat Bank
Union Bank of India
YES Bank
Thrissur District Cooperative Bank
UCO Bank
Axis Bank
AU Small Finance Bank
Bank of Maharashtra
Canara Bank
Cosmos Bank
Bandhan Bank
Bank of Baroda
Federal Bank
Equitas Small Finance Bank
Indian Overseas Bank
South Indian Bank
City Union Bank
