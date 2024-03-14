Vehicle thefts increase 2 times in 2023, highest in Delhi. Most stolen car is…

Vehicle thefts in India increased by 2.5 times in 2023 compared to 2022,the ‘Theft & the City 2024’ report by Acko Digital Insurance revealed. New Delhi witnessed the maximum number of thefts as per the report as it accounted for 80 per cent of the passenger car thefts in India during the same period. Vehicle Thefts in India: The report stated that Delhi's overall share of vehicle thefts has reduced from 56 per cent in 2022 to 37 per cent in 2023.

Vehicle thefts in India: Delhi's car thefts

The report stated that Delhi's overall share of vehicle thefts has reduced from 56 per cent in 2022 to 37 per cent in 2023. Delhi reported 105 cases of vehicle theft every single day in 2023. “A vehicle is stolen every 14 minutes in the capital,” the report noted.

Vehicle thefts in India: What about other cities?

Share of vehicle thefts in Chennai doubled to 10.5 per cent from 5 per cent in 2022 while Bengaluru saw a marginal uptick in the share of vehicle thefts to 10.2 per cent from 9 per cent, the report noted.

Vehicle thefts in India: Most stolen car is…

The report said that 47 per cent of all stolen cars are Maruti Suzuki. In Delhi NCR, Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Swift are the most frequently stolen cars, followed by Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Grand i10 and Maruti Swift Dzire.

Vehicle thefts in India: What about bikes stolen?

In 2023, bike thefts have also become common, the report noted, adding that Hero Splendor, Honda Activa, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda Dio and Hero Passion were the most stolen two-wheelers in India.

Chief executive of Acko General Insurance Company Animesh Das said, “The post-Covid increase in mobility has led to a rise in theft, primarily due to heightened parking issues. Recognising this trend, insurance companies have improved underwriting processes to address the evolving risks. These enhancements enable more accurate risk assessment and coverage customisation, resulting in a smoother claims process for policyholders.”