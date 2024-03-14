OTT platforms ban: I&B ministry takes down these 18 OTT platforms over vulgar content. Check complete list here

OTT Platforms Ban: Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur said that eighteen OTT platforms have been blocked for obscene and vulgar content after multiple warnings. Additionally, 19 websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App Store), 57 social media handles of the OTT platforms have also been blocked nationwide. The ministry said that one of the OTT apps had more than 1 crore downloads, while two others had over 50 lakh downloads on Google Play Store. Union minister Anurag Thakur is seen. The I&B ministry said that one of the OTT apps had more than 1 crore downloads

Social media accounts of these OTT platforms had a cumulative followership of over 32 lakh users, the ministry said but their content was found in violation of IT Act, Indian Penal Code, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"These OTT platforms extensively utilised social media to disseminate trailers, specific scenes, and external links aimed at attracting audiences to their websites and apps," I&B ministry said.

The banned platforms are: Dreams Films, Voovi, Yessma, Uncut Adda, Tri Flicks, X Prime, Neon X VIP, Besharams, Hunters, Rabbit, Xtramood, Nuefliks, MoodX, Mojflix, Hot Shots VIP, Fugi, Chikooflix, Prime Play.

What I&B ministry said on the apps?

In a statement, the ministry said, “A significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and portrayed women in a demeaning manner. It depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc. The content included sexual innuendos and, in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes devoid of any thematic or societal relevance."