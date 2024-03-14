 I&amp;B ministry takes down these 18 OTT platforms over vulgar content: List here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / OTT platforms ban: I&B ministry takes down these 18 OTT platforms over vulgar content. Check complete list here

OTT platforms ban: I&B ministry takes down these 18 OTT platforms over vulgar content. Check complete list here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 01:54 PM IST

Social media accounts of these OTT platforms had a cumulative followership of over 32 lakh users, the ministry said. Check complete list here

OTT Platforms Ban: Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur said that eighteen OTT platforms have been blocked for obscene and vulgar content after multiple warnings. Additionally, 19 websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App Store), 57 social media handles of the OTT platforms have also been blocked nationwide. The ministry said that one of the OTT apps had more than 1 crore downloads, while two others had over 50 lakh downloads on Google Play Store.

Union minister Anurag Thakur is seen. The I&B ministry said that one of the OTT apps had more than 1 crore downloads
Union minister Anurag Thakur is seen. The I&B ministry said that one of the OTT apps had more than 1 crore downloads

Read more: Government blocks 18 streaming platforms for obscene, pornographic content

Social media accounts of these OTT platforms had a cumulative followership of over 32 lakh users, the ministry said but their content was found in violation of IT Act, Indian Penal Code, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Devin AI, world's first AI software engineer is here. So will it take your job?

"These OTT platforms extensively utilised social media to disseminate trailers, specific scenes, and external links aimed at attracting audiences to their websites and apps," I&B ministry said.

Read more: Gautam Adani on Hindenburg report: ‘Wanted to destabilise us, politically defame India’

The banned platforms are: Dreams Films, Voovi, Yessma, Uncut Adda, Tri Flicks, X Prime, Neon X VIP, Besharams, Hunters, Rabbit, Xtramood, Nuefliks, MoodX, Mojflix, Hot Shots VIP, Fugi, Chikooflix, Prime Play.

Read more: Sam Altman says he texted Elon Musk after OpenAI lawsuit. Then this happened

What I&B ministry said on the apps?

In a statement, the ministry said, “A significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and portrayed women in a demeaning manner. It depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc. The content included sexual innuendos and, in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes devoid of any thematic or societal relevance."

 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On