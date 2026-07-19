Why France vs England third-place playoff could produce a never-seen feat in 96 years of FIFA World Cup history?
Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race on assists over Kylian Mbappe, and if the standings stay unchanged, the Argentine captain will claim the award.
The third-place playoff between France and England is set to be played on Saturday evening in Miami. While both teams have admitted their lack of enthusiasm for the fixture, there is still plenty at stake, with several outcomes that could be influenced by the result of the match.
While the winning team will secure a third-place finish, bronze medals and a substantial prize money reward, this match also offers the chance to achieve something even bigger—an accomplishment never before seen in the history of the FIFA World Cup since the tournament began in 1930.
Although it would be an individual achievement rather than a team accomplishment, there is a realistic possibility of history being made if certain events unfold during the France vs England third-place playoff.
Golden Boot race at stake
The record in question concerns the Golden Boot, and much of it depends on Kylian Mbappe. France’s No. 10 is currently tied with Lionel Messi on eight goals in the race for the tournament’s top scorer award.
Messi currently holds the advantage because of his four assists, compared to Mbappe’s three. If the standings remain unchanged, the Argentine captain would finish ahead and claim the Golden Boot.
Also read: Why FIFA keeps a World Cup third-place match even when France and England admit they don't want to play
However, the third-place playoff gives Mbappe the chance to keep his destiny in his own hands through his performance. If the Real Madrid star scores against the Three Lions, he would move to nine goals and take a one-goal lead over Messi in the Golden Boot race.
History lies In Mbappe's Hands
That still would not guarantee him the award, as everything would then depend on how Messi performs in the World Cup final. If the Argentine captain also finds the net, the race would once again be wide open.
Even so, a goal against England would put Mbappe in a strong position and significantly boost his chances of winning the Golden Boot.
Should the French forward ultimately claim the award, he would become the first player in World Cup history to win the Golden Boot in consecutive tournaments. It would be a historic Golden Boot two-peat, something never witnessed in the World Cup's 96-year history.
A World Cup phenomenon
Mbappe also finished as the top scorer at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, edging his then-Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi by one goal after scoring eight times.
He is also just one goal behind Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup's all-time scoring charts, having netted 20 goals across three tournaments, including the ongoing edition.
Also read: Do third-place match winners only get bronze medals? Here's everything at stake in France vs England
Mbappe scored four goals in his World Cup debut in 2018, a campaign that also earned him the FIFA Young Player Award.
Messi chases Golden Boot
Meanwhile, Messi has already made history by becoming the first player to win the FIFA Golden Ball twice. He will now set his sights on adding the Golden Boot to his glittering collection—one of the few major honors still missing from his trophy cabinet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More