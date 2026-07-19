Why France vs England third-place playoff could produce a never-seen feat in 96 years of FIFA World Cup history?

The third-place playoff between France and England is set to be played on Saturday evening in Miami. While both teams have admitted their lack of enthusiasm for the fixture, there is still plenty at stake, with several outcomes that could be influenced by the result of the match. Kylian Mbappe s currently tied with Lionel Messi on eight goals in the Golden Boot race. (Getty Images via AFP)

While the winning team will secure a third-place finish, bronze medals and a substantial prize money reward, this match also offers the chance to achieve something even bigger—an accomplishment never before seen in the history of the FIFA World Cup since the tournament began in 1930.

Although it would be an individual achievement rather than a team accomplishment, there is a realistic possibility of history being made if certain events unfold during the France vs England third-place playoff.

Golden Boot race at stake The record in question concerns the Golden Boot, and much of it depends on Kylian Mbappe. France’s No. 10 is currently tied with Lionel Messi on eight goals in the race for the tournament’s top scorer award.

Messi currently holds the advantage because of his four assists, compared to Mbappe’s three. If the standings remain unchanged, the Argentine captain would finish ahead and claim the Golden Boot.

Also read: Why FIFA keeps a World Cup third-place match even when France and England admit they don't want to play

However, the third-place playoff gives Mbappe the chance to keep his destiny in his own hands through his performance. If the Real Madrid star scores against the Three Lions, he would move to nine goals and take a one-goal lead over Messi in the Golden Boot race.

History lies In Mbappe's Hands That still would not guarantee him the award, as everything would then depend on how Messi performs in the World Cup final. If the Argentine captain also finds the net, the race would once again be wide open.

Even so, a goal against England would put Mbappe in a strong position and significantly boost his chances of winning the Golden Boot.