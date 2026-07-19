New F-1 visa rule: Is studying in the US still worth it? Expert explains ‘those who succeed tend to…’

The new US F-1 visa rule has raised questions among international students about whether pursuing higher education in America will become more complicated. While the updated system introduces stricter timelines and additional compliance requirements, immigration experts say it does not mean the US is no longer an attractive destination for students. The F-1 visa rule will apply to students entering the US after September 15, 2026, (X/@USAndIndia)

According to Attorney Nicolo Rivolta, Head of Immigration at Alma Immigration, the biggest change under the new framework is the shift from the long-standing Duration of Status (D/S) system to fixed admission periods for F-1 students.

The rule will apply to students entering the US after September 15, 2026, whose I-94 records will include a specific expiration date instead of the earlier “Duration of Status” designation.

“The US still has the deepest bench of major research universities in the world, it’s still where an enormous share of startups get built, and it remains a genuinely good place to study and launch a career,” Rivolta said.

Why will preparation matter more under the new F-1 visa system? Rivolta said the biggest shift for students will be the need to carefully manage deadlines, paperwork and immigration status throughout their academic journey.

While the shorter post-completion grace period, reduced from 60 days to 30 days, may appear significant, he said students who prepare early are less likely to feel the impact.

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“In our experience, we don’t see many foreign nationals actually leaning on that full 60-day window to find a job and figure out their next steps,” Rivolta said. “The ones who succeed tend to take it into their own hands from the very beginning: networking, interviewing, and lining up options well before their program ends,” he added.

What should students consider before choosing a US university? Under the new system, students pursuing master’s and PhD programs will need to be more careful while selecting their universities because transferring schools after beginning a program will become more difficult.

Rivolta advised prospective students to conduct detailed research before enrolling. “Do your due diligence on the school itself,” he said, adding that university selection will become a more important decision under the new rules.

He also mentioned that program length will matter, particularly for doctoral students whose courses may extend beyond the four-year admission period and require additional extensions.

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Will STEM students have an advantage? The new visa system does not specifically favor any academic field, the expert said, but STEM graduates could continue to benefit from longer work authorization periods.

Eligible STEM graduates can receive up to three years of work authorization through one year of Optional Practical Training (OPT) and a 24-month STEM OPT extension, compared with one year for non-STEM graduates.

“It’s less that STEM ‘opens up’ under this rule and more that its existing benefit, three years versus one, is the biggest single factor working in a graduate’s favor."