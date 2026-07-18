What does the new F-1 visa rule mean for Indian students in the US? Expert reveals

The United States’ new F-1 visa rule could reshape how international students, including thousands of Indians, plan their education and career journeys in America, according to Sanjay Laul, founder of Canada-based education and ed-tech company MSM Unify. According to the expert, students will now need to approach the US education journey with a clearer career roadmap, including their degree choice. (Representational/Unsplash)

Commenting on the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) decision to end the “duration of status” system for international students, Laul said the change represents one of the biggest shifts in US student visa policy in decades. However, he noted that the four-year limit itself may not be the biggest challenge for most Indian students.

“Today's DHS rule ending 'duration of status' is the most consequential change to US student visa policy in three decades. But the headline number, the four-year cap, is not actually what hits Indian students hardest,” Laul said.

He explained that a majority of Indian students in the US pursue two-year master’s programs, meaning the fixed stay period may not directly affect many of them. Instead, he mentioned concerns around the reduction of the post-study grace period from 60 days to 30 days, giving graduates less time to find employment after completing their degrees.

“America has not shut the door on Indian students. It has a clock on the wall. The era of arriving in the US and figuring it out later is over,” Laul said.

According to him, students will now need to approach the US education journey with a clearer career roadmap, including their degree choice, Optional Practical Training (OPT), employer opportunities and potential H-1B sponsorship plans.

Which Indian students could face the biggest impact? Laul said PhD candidates and research scholars could face greater challenges as many doctoral programs extend beyond four years.

Under the new system, students requiring additional time may need to apply for formal extensions through US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), potentially involving additional documentation, fees and processing delays.

“If those extensions get stuck, America's loss becomes Canada's, Germany's, and Australia's gain, because this is exactly the STEM talent every country is competing for,” he said.

For the estimated 3.6 lakh Indian students currently studying in the US, Laul advised maintaining strict documentation, applying for OPT at the earliest eligible opportunity and avoiding unnecessary program changes.

Will Indian students stop choosing the US? While the rule could encourage some families to explore alternatives such as Canada and European countries, Laul said demand for American universities is unlikely to disappear.

“Demand will not collapse, it will become more discerning,” he said, adding that institutions with strong placement records are likely to benefit as students increasingly focus on career outcomes.

However, he pointed to another challenge facing international graduates: the changing US job market amid rapid AI adoption.

The founder said students are now entering a market where traditional entry-level opportunities in areas such as coding, analysis and support roles are being reshaped by artificial intelligence. He described the combination of shorter timelines and fewer traditional job opportunities as a “double squeeze” for graduates.

At the same time, he said AI skills could offer a path forward. According to him, students who develop practical AI capabilities alongside their degrees may have stronger prospects in an evolving job market.

“The degree gets you the visa, AI skills get you the job,” he said, advising students to choose programs with AI-focused coursework and build hands-on experience before graduation.

“The era of the average student drifting to an average outcome in America is over… It has become a market for the prepared.”