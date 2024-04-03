Forbes world's billionaires: Who's on list? Which country has the most rich? Who is the richest woman in the world?

Forbes released its annual list of the world's billionaires which showed 141 more billionaires in the world than last year, with 2,781 in total. The combined worth of all billionaires is $14.2 trillion which is up by $2 trillion in 2023. There are also 26 new billionaires on the list and their combined net worth up by $1.1 trillion. Forbes world's billionaires list: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference.(Reuters)

What Forbes world's billionaires list shows on top 20?

The top 20 on the list gained the most and added $700 billion to their combined worth since 2023.

Which country has the most billionaires?

US has a record 813 billionaires — the most of any country while China has 473 billionaires and India has 200.

Who's most rich as per Forbes list?

Bernard Arnault and his family are at number one with a net worth of $233 billion. Bernard Arnault is head of LVMH and is followed by Elon Musk with a net worth of $195 billion. Coming in at No. 3 is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of $195 billion followed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who is worth $177 billion.

Other famous names on the list include:

Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch and his family worth $19.5 billion

Dallas Cowboys General Manager and President Jerry Jones worth $13.9 billion

Jay-Z, worth $2.5 billion

Kim Kardashian worth $1.7 billion

Taylor Swift worth $1.1 billion

Who is the wealthiest woman on the list?

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of the founder of L'Oreal is the richest woman in the world and is worth $99.5 billion. She is followed by Alice Walton, Walmart founder Sam Walton's daughter, who is worth $72.3 billion; Julia Koch and her three children, who are worth $64.3 billion; Jacqueline Mars who is worth $38.5 billion and MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, who is worth $35.6 billion.