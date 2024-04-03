Mark Zuckerberg's net worth grows this much in 12 months: Richest he’s ever been

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has grown by $112.6 billion in the past 12 months, Forbes noted as Meta’s shares nearly tripled in value. The company's shares soared following mass layoffs and big bets on AI and metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg is now worth an estimated $177 billion and is the richest he’s ever been as per Forbes’ annual ranking. He is also the world’s fourth-wealthiest person, up 12 places from number 16 last year as per the list. Businessman Mark Zuckerberg during an event at the Facebook's headquarters, in California, USA.(PTI)

Meta's stock plunged 75% from its 2021 peak after which Mark Zuckerberg laid off almost a quarter of its staff.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This comes as it was reported that Mark Zuckerberg is reorganizing his portfolio by selling his $29.6 million mansion in California. He is also bought a $300 million yacht, reports claimed, in early March during a trip to the Netherlands. The vessel is docked at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Forbes world's billionaires list

Bernard Arnault and his family are at number one on the list with a net worth of $233 billion. Bernard Arnault is head of LVMH and is followed by Elon Musk with a net worth of $195 billion and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who has a net worth of $195 billion.

Forbes world's billionaires list: Wealthiest women in the world

Granddaughter of the founder of L'Oreal Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world and is worth $99.5 billion followed by Alice Walton, Walmart founder Sam Walton's daughter who is worth $72.3 billion. Julia Koch and her three children, who are worth $64.3 billion are the third on the list followed by Jacqueline Mars who is worth $38.5 billion and MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, who is worth $35.6 billion.