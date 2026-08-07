Lindsay Clancy's Apple Watch sparks Patrick Clancy theories online amid trial for killing children: 'Is he trying to…?

To be sure, despite many rumors and allegations surrounding Patrick Clancy, authorities have made it clear that they believe Lindsay to have strangled the kids. As a result, Patrick was never seen as a possible suspect or investigated. Authorities have not considered him guilty in any way in the deaths of his three kids.

However, that is not all. Speculations about Lindsay's Apple Watch have also been doing the rounds since attorney Kevin Reddington brought out the white drawer from the nightstand in the Clancy family home and retrieved several pill bottles, a face mask, and the watch. Many have even called for Patrick to be investigated.

Many have not taken kindly to the timeline of his relationship with Dr Rachel Danis who Patrick married in April this year. A few days back, there was a lot of speculation about Patrick allegedly changing his shoes .

The Lindsay Clancy trial is underway in Massachusetts. The mother of three has been charged for strangling her children. Amid the ongoing trial, unverified speculations have been circulating online surrounding Patrick Clancy , the ex-husband.

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Here's all you need to know about online speculations surrounding Lindsay Clancy's Apple Watch and ex-husband, Patrick Clancy.

Lindsay Clancy Apple Watch: Patrick Clancy speculations Several people have raised questions about the Lindsay Clancy trial. One self-attested ‘investigative journalist’ asked “The Apple Watch: Why did she take off her Apple Watch right before she went out the window?”.

Another added “So, theory: Patrick Clancy drugs and sedates Lindsay and removes her Apple Watch if she wasn’t already wearing it so there is no HR, no emergency call for help on the watch, no alerts or triggers or calling for help. Patrick uses the watch to stage a call between them while out,” clearly mentioning it's a personal theory. Yet another said “Why is #LindsayClancy’s attorney so hellbent on finding who seized the medications and Apple Watch from the nightstand drawer? Is he trying to infer that Patrick Clancy put those items there?”.

Meanwhile, one profile highlighted how the Apple Watch revelation during trial could be significant.