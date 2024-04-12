Prince William hits pub with Kate Middleton’s mother Carole in ‘low-key’ manner

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been keeping a low profile after Kate's reported cancer diagnosis, prioritising their family time above all else. Recently, William was seen making a discreet trip to the pub with his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, amid rumours that the Middleton family is facing financial difficulties. The outing was reportedly “very low-key, with no great fanfare.” Photos of Kate with mum Carole Middleton and with Prince William were revealed online (Instagram)

Prince William hits the pub with mother in law

“I’m told he popped into a pub in North Norfolk at the weekend with his mother-in-law, who is said to have been staying with the Prince and Princess of Wales for Easter,” reported Daily Mail on Wednesday. “There was no sign of Catherine, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer,” he added. Kensington Palace reportedly declined to comment on the outlet’s claim

Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, recently took time off from her royal duties. She spent time with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at Amner Hall in Norfolk to help them understand her health situation.

Carole Middleton spends time with William and Kate

According to a Daily Mail journalist, Carole Middleton and her husband, Michael Middleton, visited Amner Hall to spend Easter with their daughter Kate during her preventive chemotherapy treatment. They likely came to help look after the children. There have also been reports of financial difficulties for the Middletons, so besides childcare, Carole might be offering additional support to Kate during this challenging time.

Carole Middleton’s financial debt

According to a recent report from the UK’s Times, Carole and her husband Michael have more than $330,000 in debts that they’ve been unable to pay since their company Party Pieces Company went into administration in June of last year. According to the report, the couple's debt was initially over $3.16 million when their business collapsed in June 2023.

A source told US Weekly, “Party Pieces has collapsed and it’s been devastating for the family, but Carole will be most concerned about Kate’s well-being right now.” Kate helps out with the family finances to help out her mom, but Carole wants Kate to stay out of it because of her ongoing health issues, the report explained. “Catherine and her parents are very close and they always check in with each other, but talk about the business is off limits as she needs to focus on her health.”