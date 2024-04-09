Prince Harry’s plea to Meghan, 'don’t want to do this alone', ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry is looking forward to his upcoming UK trip with optimism, as are Prince William and King Charles. Could this visit to London mend the years-long rift between the brothers? Only time will tell. However, an insider recently claimed that Harry has ‘issued a plea’ to his wife Meghan Markle asking her to accompany him on his Invictus gaming schedule. Harry, Duke of Sussex and patron of the Invictus Games (L), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, western Germany on September 16, 2023. The Invictus Games, an international sports competition for wounded soldiers founded by British royal Prince Harry in 2014, was taking place from September 9 to 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf. (Photo by LEON KUEGELER / AFP)(AFP)

Prince Harry asks Meghan to accompany him on UK trip

A source cited by GB News told the outlet that the Duke has asked Meghan to join him on the trip, stating: “I don’t want to do this alone.” He even mentioned to her that he doesn’t want to keep making “solo trips to the UK.” Earlier, Harry individually visited King Charles after receiving a personal call from him following his cancer diagnosis. Although the trip was short, Meghan did not come along.

The source added, “He [Harry] would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges, but there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn't possible at the moment.”

‘Meghan was considering Uk visit’

The source went on to explain that both Harry and Meghan had planned to travel to the UK with their children, but she backed out when the exact date and time of the Invictus Games were announced to the world. The source added that Meghan was no longer comfortable bringing her family to London due to security concerns.

“The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go it alone." The last time the duchess was in the UK was for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Earlier reports claimed that Meghan declined an invitation extended by Prince William and Kate over security concerns for her family. These concerns stemmed from Harry losing the court battle demanding security for himself and his family in London. Now, the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to return to the UK in May for his Invictus Games commitment; however, whether his wife and children will accompany him remains uncertain.

Harry won’t bring family to UK unless security changes are made

According to the Daily Mail, even Harry is reluctant to travel to the UK with his family, particularly his children, including his son, Archie, and daughter Lilibet, unless the Home Office revokes its decision that he does not immediately qualify for police protection when visiting the UK.