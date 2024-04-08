Prince Harry may 'spring surprise' on William during UK visit to end rift, but he still needs…

Prince Harry's upcoming trip to the UK has the potential to be a turning point in his fractured relationship with Prince William. Royal experts believe that Harry's visit for his Invictus Games commitment might mend royal rift. Harry is set to appear at St. Paul's Cathedral on May 8, but Meghan's attendance remains unconfirmed. Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Britain's William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry are seen. (Reuters)

‘The Sussexes do spring surprises’

After Kate Middleton and King Charles announced their cancer diagnoses, several UK publications have reported that Harry and Meghan have been keeping in touch with the royal family. Harry has hinted at plans to visit the UK, but there is concern that the situation could become awkward if he chooses not to visit his sister-in-law Kate and her family. But as per royal expert, “The Sussexes do spring surprises.” But, Harry still needs Meghan's help in this.

Biographer Richard Fitzwilliams, speaking to The Sun, mentioned, "This has happened before, and you never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months. But I don't think Harry would do anything without Megan's consent.”

Harry and Prince William to end royal rift?

In 2020, Harry and Meghan decided to step down from their royal duties and have been living in the US since then. Despite maintaining limited contact with the UK royals, it seems that their decision to do so may be changing now. “The best way to deal with this situation and resolve the rift, if it is to be resolved, is to handle it privately.” Adds Richard Fitzwilliams in his statement to the outlet.

“With Catherine and the King’s illness - that is an enormous game changer even when there are deep family rifts. The two very senior members of the royal family, are very, are seriously ill, and you can't really predict what's what's going to happen." He continued.

Prince William is feeling “sad and bewildered”

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, Prince William is feeling "sad and bewildered" by his brother Prince Harry's behaviour, in the run-up to Harry’s visit to the Great Britain. As per him, it seems that William is being practical about the situation, acknowledging that Harry has always been challenging. But, "Things are more difficult for Harry because unlike his brother he doesn’t have a job," Quinn adds in his statement to the Mirror.