Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having ‘sleepless nights’ and ‘headache’ over their upcoming visit to UK

The Sussexes are having "sleepless nights" over their upcoming visit to the UK. Royal expert opens up about Prince Harry's 'permanently aggrieved' wife.

Along with Prince Harry attending the Invictus Games in the UK, marking its ten-year anniversary, rumours about family troubles and personal drama are dampening the mood as he and his wife plan to attend the Games.

The Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill military servicemen and women, both serving and veterans, is a proper reason to be excited on behalf of Prince Harry as it was first created by him. On the other hand, his intended visit to the decade anniversary of the arch, which comprises a special service to St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8, is suggested to be giving him a headache, according to a MirrorUK report.

Harry will have to ‘do something to acknowledge the huge difficulties in his family’

Tom Quinn, a royal expert speaking to MirrorUK, highlighted the Duke’s predicament, stating, “Harry and Megan are having sleepless nights about what they should do when Harry visits the UK later this year – he will have to do something to acknowledge the huge difficulties his family is going through, but he won’t want to do or say anything that seems to imply anything less than wholehearted support for his permanently aggrieved wife.”

The last visit Prince Harry made to the UK was a brief encounter with his father, King Charles III, following the latter’s cancer diagnosis. Meghan Markle did not accompany him at that time, choosing instead to remain in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During that trip, Harry did not meet with his brother, Prince William, or his wife, Princess Kate Middleton. The brevity of the visit and the lack of interaction between the royal brothers and other family members have added to the complexity of Harry’s upcoming trip, especially in light of Kate’s recent cancer diagnosis.

Meghan is still ‘waiting for an apology’ from Kate

Quinn further elaborates on Harry’s desire for reconciliation: “Harry would love to patch things up with his sister-in-law and with his brother and father. He sees things far more calmly now he has had his say in Spare and in various interviews, but he just cannot think how to do it and keep Meghan on board.”

The relationship between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales has been a topic of intense scrutiny, particularly after the release of Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare,’ where he described an incident that left the Suits actor in tears.

“Kate definitely doesn’t want an apology, but Meghan definitely does,” Quinn reflects.