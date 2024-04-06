Meghan Markle strongly warned ahead of Prince Harry’s UK visit for how ‘she has acted for…’

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK to host his Invictus gaming event. The Duke of Sussex has previously indicated his desire to meet his family, especially his father, King Charles, who is currently battling cancer. While there are rumours that Meghan Markle may join Harry on his trip, there are also reports that the Duchess has declined the invitation. Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has issued a stern warning to Markle in case she makes up her mind to visit the UK. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Meghan Markle receives stern warning ahead of UK visit

If Meghan chooses to travel to the UK, it will be her first visit to the region since 2022. According to earlier reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton invited Meghan and Harry to bring their children along on their UK visit. However, Meghan reportedly declined the invitation, citing safety concerns.

"If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years." Richard Fitzwilliams explains to the Sun. The Royal expert added, that “security wouldn't be an issue" if she decides to visit, however, Meghan has the "perfect excuse" not to.

‘Meghan is using security as an excuse’

The royal expert continues, "The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the UK. I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though. Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason.

Earlier this year, Harry lost a High Court case against the United Kingdom Home Office and its security agency RAVEC. aimed at reversing a decision that had reduced his security classification. The downgrade in classification was due to Harry no longer being a "working royal." The decision was taken due to fears for his own safety and the safety of his wife, Meghan Markle, and two children Archie and Lilibet. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case." Richard Fitzwilliams added.

The couple was recently photographed appearing comfortable and relaxed at a star-studded event organized by their charity, The Archewell Foundation. On the other hand, both the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken some time off from their royal duties to spend quality time with their children after Kate was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. The announcement was made through a video message featuring the princess speaking about her health.