Meghan Markle ‘may never’ return to UK due to ‘safety fears’ after Prince Harry lost..

Meghan Markle’s return to the UK is highly unlikely, claims a royal expert. While Prince Harry is scheduled to visit London in the coming months, Markle accompanying him with their children is not happening anytime soon. Recent reports suggested that Prince William and Princess Kate have been working to mend the royal rift and extended an invitation to the estranged family member, but Meghan declined the request. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle is avoiding a trip to the UK

As confirmed by Harry himself and considering his plans to attend the Invictus Games event in May, the Duke of Sussex will make a quick trip to the UK. Earlier, Harry also expressed his desire to visit his ailing father, King Charles, who has been diagnosed with cancer. While many speculated that Meghan would accompany him to the palace, royal commentator Esther Krakue, in conversation with GB News, suggested that might not be the case.

"I actually think she's avoiding the UK because she's not interested in the whole drama and, kind of, being injected, is she going to talk to [Princess] Kate, and all of that.” Esther Krakue told the outlet.

Meghan Markle 'concerned' about the safety

Things haven’t been going so well for the royals lately. Court cases, health issues, and the general state of affairs have been off the rails. Meghan is thought to be keeping a low profile due to security concerns after Harry lost a high court case against the Home Office, as well as a desire to avoid further conflict between her and Princess Kate.

"I personally think she's not going to come because, obviously, Harry has lost his case with the Home Office and he said he doesn't feel safe bringing his family over [to the UK] and I also think this is going to be a time where distance between the Sussexes and the Royal Family will be calcified because the focus will obviously be on the Princess of Wales and the King recovering, they don't need the whole Netflix drama." Claims Krakue.

Prince Harry’s court battle

Harry and Meghan have been residing in the US since they left the UK in early 2020 after announcing their decision to leave the royal family. Earlier this year, Harry lost a legal battle against the UK Home Office and RAVEC at the High Court in the United Kingdom. The Duke wanted to overturn a decision that reduced his security classification after he was no longer a “working royal” due to fears for his own safety and the safety of his wife, Meghan Markle, and two children Archie and Lilibet.