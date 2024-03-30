What keeps Meghan Markle away from Royal Easter? Will she be there this year?

As Easter is just around the corner, the Royal family prepares for their annual St. George’s Chapel service. However, one notable absence will be Meghan Markle, who has never celebrated the holiday with the royals. The curious case of Meghan Markle's Easter absence ft Prince Harry(AP)

Despite her popularity among royal followers, scheduling conflicts and other reasons have kept Meghan away from the event.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The anticipation grows as we wonder whether Meghan will return to the U.K. alongside her husband, Prince Harry, to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games in May. But why has she never fit a St. George’s trip into her busy springtime schedule? Is it just mere ignorance or a call of the situation?

Here's a detailed timeline of Meghan's absence from the Easter service

What happened in Easter 2018: Pre-Wedding Rush In 2018, Easter fell just a few weeks before Meghan and Prince Harry’s grand wedding on May 19. Both Sussexes skipped Easter that year, while Kate Middleton and Prince William attended alongside Queen Elizabeth II. Kate, pregnant with Prince Louis, graced the service.

Easter 2019: Meghan was pregnant with Archie the following year. She gave birth on May 6, 2019, only a few weeks after Easter (which fell on April 21). At the time, Harry and Meghan resided at Frogmore Cottage, making it convenient for Harry to step out and attend the service close to home briefly.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and King to meet again because Charles knows the difficult childhood…..’

Easter 2020: Pandemic and a quiet Easter in 2020, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back from senior royal duties. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the usual Easter service, and the royals celebrated at home. Queen Elizabeth’s public message emphasized the importance of Easter even during challenging times.

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart, we keep others safe,” the late monarch stated.

“Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this. We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be—particularly for those suffering with grief—light and life are greater.”

Easter 2021: Another virtual Easter, the pandemic continued to impact Easter in 2021, prompting the royals to skip an in-person service once again.

Easter 2022: The Invictus Games took priority that year, the Invictus Games took centre stage in The Hague. Harry and Meghan participated in the games rather than attending St. George’s. The rest of the royal family (minus the Queen) gathered in person for Easter, marking the first time in several years.

ALSO READ| Kate Middleton did this for a little cancer patient

Easter 2023: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were busy with their Netflix ventures.

Meghan fondly recalled her first Christmas at Sandringham with the royals in their Netflix docu-series ‘Harry & Meghan’. “It’s just like a big family like I always wanted,” she shared.

“And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun.”

Will the Duchess be there then for the Easter 2024?