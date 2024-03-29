Kate Middleton did this for a little cancer patient

In 2018, during a visit to her hairdresser, Joey Wheeler, Kate Middleton chose to donate seven inches of her hair. This generous donation was intended to create a wig for a young cancer patient experiencing hair loss due to chemotherapy. The gesture was made anonymously through a pseudonym to ensure the focus remained on the charity, The Little Princess Trust, rather than on her royal status. Kate Middleton's secret donation revealed (AP Photo/Gero Breloer, File)(AP)

A royal insider recounted the moment to Mirror, saying, “Four months ago, Joey persuaded her it was time to take off some of her hair; he said it was just getting too long.” As the haircut proceeded, Kate was struck by the idea of donating her hair rather than discarding it.

“While Joey was snipping away, the idea came to her of doing some good with it rather than throwing it away. She mentioned it to Joey, who thought it was a brilliant idea,” the source told the outlet.

The source elaborated on the anonymity of the donation: “It was sent using someone else’s name so that the trust didn’t know it was from a royal source — they just thought it was from a female donor in the Kensington area.”

“It’s lovely to think somewhere, a little girl is happily wearing a wig made from a real princess’s hair. It’s a very heartwarming thing for Kate to have done, and very thoughtful to use hair that would have otherwise just been thrown away.”

Kate showed Mila such compassion, care, and support

The Princess of Wales’ involvement with cancer charities is well-documented, and she has met numerous patients through her work. In 2021, she encountered 8-year-old Mila Sneddon, a participant in the Hold Still photography project. Following the announcement of Kate’s own health challenges, Mila sent an message via the Sunday Mail: “You will be brave because I was, and you will fight it like I did.”

Mila’s mother expressed the impact of the news on their family: “We were shopping when we heard the news," and added, “Mila turned to me and told me she wanted to make and send Kate a card. So Mila will make contact in her own private way.”

“Kate showed Mila such compassion, care, and support both during and post-treatment. So, it’s been very emotional to see she is now facing her own health struggles. Cancer is like a community and a club that no one wants to be in. We are very sad to hear she has joined the club, but the Sneddons are completely behind her, and we wish her the very best,” she stated while wiping off tears.