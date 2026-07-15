Russia faces Hormuz-like crisis after Ukraine strikes 116 vessels in Azov Sea

In what appears to be a repeat of Strait of Hormuz-like situation in West Asia, Russia is exploring alternative shipping routes after Ukraine launched a series of intense drone strikes on vessels in the Azov Sea, reportedly targeting 116 ships over the past nine days. Drone footage shows flames and thick smoke rising from a vessel in the Sea of Azov following Ukraine's overnight drone attacks on Russia, which were confirmed by the Ukrainian military. (Reuters)

The Azov Sea, bordered by Russia, Crimea and occupied southern Ukraine, is a crucial export corridor for agricultural goods, including grain from occupied Ukrainian territories that Kyiv says has been 'stolen'. It also serves as a key supply route to Crimea.

Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russian shipping in recent days, triggering fuel shortages across parts of Russia, according to AFP.

The sustained strikes have forced Moscow to suspend traffic through the Azov Sea by shutting both of its strategic chokepoints, the Don-Azov Channel, which connects the sea to Russia's inland waterways, and the Kerch Strait, linking it to the Black Sea, CNN reported.

Russia's agriculture ministry acknowledged that it is looking for alternative shipping routes, while maintaining that the situation in the Azov Sea would not affect domestic food supplies or the country's export capabilities.

The commander of Ukraine's drone forces said on Tuesday that Ukraine had hit "116 vessels over the past nine days", including several tankers and cargo ships operating in the Azov Sea, according to AFP. HT could not independently verify the claim.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the objective of the attacks was to damage Russia's ‘shadow fleet’ and restrict fuel supplies to Crimea.

The disruption has also affected Russia's exports, particularly food shipments to African nations.

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Responding to the attacks, Lavrov said: "The president (Vladimir Putin) is working for this to stop."

"In any case, we will continue to fulfil all our obligations to supply food to our African friends, both under commercial contracts and as part of humanitarian aid," he added.

Moscow and Kyiv step up attacks on key revenue sources Russia and Ukraine are among the world's largest producers of wheat and other grains, making their exports critical to global food supplies.

Lavrov also accused European countries of trying to "steer the United States off course" from efforts to reach a settlement in the Ukraine war.

US President Donald Trump recently defended Ukraine's strikes inside Russia, saying: "It's an escalation, but it's also an escalation that can help lead to an end."

Meanwhile, Russia has intensified attacks in recent weeks on infrastructure at Ukraine's Black Sea ports and on cargo vessels entering Odesa to export grain and other agricultural products.

Despite the escalation, Ukraine's Deputy Economy Minister Taras Vysotskiy said the government is doing everything possible to protect its seaports and ensure grain exports remain at least at last season's levels, according to Reuters.

The attacks have heightened concerns in the shipping industry, with brokers saying many shipowners are refusing to send vessels to Ukrainian ports because of increased war risks, while traders have suspended purchases.

"The state recognises the priority of maintaining agricultural exports," Vysotskiy said.

"It will be difficult, but we will do everything possible to preserve minimum guaranteed export volumes to support international food security at a level no lower than last year," he added.

(With AFP and Reuters inputs)