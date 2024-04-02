Melania Trump's absence from public eyes tied to White House mystery

Donald Trump is vying to reclaim the White House in this year's presidential election, but Melania Trump's previous experience there might not have been favorable. Lately, she hasn't been seen much, which makes people curious and wonder why she's staying away. Melania used to be very involved in Trump's earlier campaigns, so her now keeping a low profile makes people ask why. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive to vote in the Florida primary election in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)

Why has Melania Trump disappeared from public view?

Some political observers suspect that Melania Trump's recent absence from the public eye is due to her mourning the loss of her mother or, perhaps she’s spending quality time with her son Barron, now in his senior year in high school. However, according to one insider, there could be another explanation linked to her experiences in the White House, which were reportedly not exactly positive.

Melania feels "betrayed" by her staff, according to a source who spoke to the Times. Melania’s former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, also took a critical shot at her in her book “I will take your questions now.” If this was not enough, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former first lady’s friend and confidante, took a more personal view in “Melania and Me,” in which she accused her former first lady of “burning out” during her time in Washington.

Melania Trump’s rare appearance at Mar-a-Lago dinner

Recently, the ex-first lady showed up at a fancy dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Melania was there with Donald Trump. The source said that Melania feels hurt and that's why she keeps a low profile now. She only comes out in “highly controlled situations.” Speaking of her recent Mar-a-Lago appearance, the insider revealed, “She has dinner at Mar-a-Lago but doesn’t mingle and hobnob with people as he does. It’s a safe zone for him. She doesn’t view it as a safe zone.”

Melania thinks she was not greeted like other former first ladies and got a lot of flak. This left-out feeling went into the fashion world too, especially when Vogue magazine didn't put her on their covers, even though she wanted it. It looks like she will only join in places where she feels okay.

Trump break’s silence on Melania’s absence

In early February, amid talks about his wife not being seen at his political campaigns, the former President opened up and shed light on Melania's situation. Chatting with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, Trump said that Melania is busy taking care of their son Barron.

When asked about the public's desire to see more of Melania, Trump responded, "Her life revolves around that boy, [he's] so important to her." He continued, "At the same time, it also revolves around our country and the success of our country. She's raised a lot of money for charity."