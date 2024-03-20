 Melania Trump hints at joining her husband on campaign trail during rare public appearance: ‘Stay tuned’ - Hindustan Times
Melania Trump hints at joining her husband on campaign trail during rare public appearance: ‘Stay tuned’

BySumanti Sen
Mar 20, 2024 11:08 AM IST

Melania Trump was recently spotted out with her family during Florida’s primary

Melania Trump was recently spotted out with her family during Florida’s primary. This was a rare public appearance, considering she generally keeps a low profile.

Melania Trump has hinted at joining her husband Donald Trump on his campaign trail during a rare public appearance (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
Melania Trump has hinted at joining her husband Donald Trump on his campaign trail during a rare public appearance (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)

Melania was spotted alongside her husband Donald Trump, and their son Barron. They were out casting their votes. Melania revealed that he voted for Trump, and also hinted at joining her husband on the campaign trail.

The family walked to their polling centre through Palm Beach. Melania donned a long white coat featuring a grey abstract flower, with a black dress underneath. She wore black boots and sunglasses.

‘Stay tuned’

They voted at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center. Reporters later asked if people would see more of Melania in the future. "Stay tuned," she playfully replied. So far, Melania has not been present during Trump’s campaign trail.

Many speculations arose as Melania mostly stayed away from the public eye. However, some reports claimed she spends most of her time with Barron. "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life. Of course, she is worried and concerned about the legal issues, but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did,” a source previously told PEOPLE. "She has always put him first. She is a good mother."

On March 9, Melania was spotted at a Mar-a-Lago dinner alongside Trump, who hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Photos on social media showed Orban presenting Melania with a huge bouquet of flowers. He later posted a photo of Melania on social media, captioning it, “Pretty Woman.”

In January this year, the former first lady’s mother, Amalija Knavs, died at the age of 78 after being ill for some time. Melania announced the news on X, writing, “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

