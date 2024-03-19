‘Antisemitic rhetoric’: Donald Trump faces huge backlash for claiming Jews who vote for Democrats hate…

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday sparked a row after he claimed that Jews who vote for Democrats "hate their religion" and "everything about Israel". Former US President Trump lambasted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for harsh criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(AP )

Appearing on a podcast hosted by his former White House aide Sebastian Gorka, Trump lambasted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for harsh criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing war with Hamas. Schumer, who is the top-ranking Jewish elected official in US, called for a new elections in Israel.

“When you see those Palestinian marches ... guys like Schumer see that, and to him, it's votes,” Trump stated, adding that “he's very anti-Israel now.”

Trump further said he actually believes that “they hate Israel” and “the Democrat Party hates Israel.”

“Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion. They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed,” he stated.

Snapping back at Trump, Schumer said that making Israel a partisan issue will only hurt Israel and ties between US and Israel. He accused Trump of making "highly partisan and hateful rants."

In his X post, the New York Democrat stated that he is "working in a bipartisan way to ensure the US-Israeli relationship sustains for generations to come".

Trump called out for his ‘repugnant and reprehensible’ remarks

Condemning Trump, President Joe Biden’s administration stated that there is no excuse for propagating harmful and inaccurate stereotypes that imperil other citizens.

“As Antisemitic crimes and acts of hate have increased across the world – among them the deadliest attack committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust – leaders have an obligation to call hate what it is and bring Americans together against it,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement.

James Singer, Biden campaign spokesperson, said that the “only person who should be ashamed here is Donald Trump."

He further claimed that Trump “is going to lose again this November” because “Americans are sick of his hateful resentment, personal attacks, and extreme agenda”.

Speaking to Axios, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) called Trump's remarks "revolting, repugnant, and reprehensible."

Labelling Trump's statement as "outrageous slander against American Jews", Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said, "How dare Donald Trump lecture Chuck Schumer about being Jewish."

Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) described Trump as a "truly hateful man" who is putting all his efforts to make “Americans hate each other”.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee) went on to claim that Trump "has no religion." “[He] never goes to church, certainly doesn't know anything about Matthew and the New Testament and less about Jews and their commitment to social justice and Israel.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), stated, “Accusing Jews of hating their religion because they might vote for a particular party is defamatory and patently false.”

Trump remarks come amid surge in antisemitic incidents in the United States. The ADL reported at least 3,283 such incidents in the three months following Hamas' attack on Israel that claimed nearly 1,200 lives on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, American Jewish Committee said in its report that 63% of American Jews think their place in American society is less secure than it was a year ago.