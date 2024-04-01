Barron Trump spotted with mom Melania in rare outing at Mar-a-Lago for Easter

While the Trump family almost never ceases to make headlines, the former US president's youngest son, Barron Trump, keeps out of the public eye. He was last seen in public at his grandmother's funeral. Despite being busy with his college decisions, the 18-year-old joined his mother, Melania Trump, who is also rarely seen in public, for a family get-together on Sunday. The mother-son duo was seen at the lavish Mar-a-Lago club, walking side-by-side as the Trumps gathered for an Easter family brunch. Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump was spotted with his mother Melania Trump and her father Victor Knavs at Mar-a-Lago for Easter brunch(X, formerly Twitter)

Barron and Melania Trump spotted together amid rare family outing

For his rare outing, Barron sported a classy navy blue two-piece suit with a yellow tie, while Melania wore a chic white dress with a V-neck cut paired with matching heels. Apart from the mother-son duo, other members of the family at the party included Melania's father, Victor Knavs, the former US president's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who was in attendance alongside his wife, Lara Trump and their children.

Donald Trump was also present at the family gathering and wore a yellow MAGA cap matching Barron's tie. In a video clip shared by his daughter-in-law, Lara, the presumptive GOP nominee was seen playing around with his grandchildren. The new RNC co-chair shared the clip on X, formerly Twitter, along with the message, “When Grandpa wears the Easter MAGA.”

Barron Trump's uncanny resemblance to his father sends internet into frenzy

As various pictures and videos of the Trump Easter brunch at Mar-a-Lago made their way to social media, netizens were quick to notice Barron's uncanny resemblance to his father. One X, formerly Twitter user noted, “Barron keeps growing, He looks like his father!” Another user pointed out on the platform, “Barron is definitely an old soul. You can just tell from the way he carries himself.”