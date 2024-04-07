Prince Harry, Meghan alarmed as ‘money is disappearing fast', have to make choices about…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living an opulent life in the US. Despite leaving their UK royal palace and relocating to California for a new start, their billionaire lifestyle with designer outfits and private jets is well-known. The couple has been residing in the US since 2020, but according to a royal expert, they “are aware that money is disappearing fast.” FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan's charitable organization hit hard with donation decline REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

The lavish lifestyle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been residing in California since resigning from their royal duties and leaving the UK's royal palace. They live in a luxurious nine-bedroom mansion in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Their stunning home is situated among the homes of many celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Katy Perry. The couple reportedly spent around £11 million on the mansion.

Apart from their expensive outfits, lavish spending habits, and frequent outings, the couple also owns a few private jets. According to a royal expert, the couple is well aware of the money they spend. Recently, Meghan launched her own lifestyle brand, which is gaining attention for various reasons.

Financial worries for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn told the Mirror, "Harry and Megan certainly have enough money for now to carry on with their Royal lifestyle in America, but the launch of the new brand suggests that they are aware that the money is disappearing fast.”

The royal author asserts that Meghan is resolute in living the way mega-rich celebrities do in Montecito. However, the mere thought of having to make financial decisions sends shivers down the couple's spines. "They live among mega-rich celebrities in Montecito, and Meghan is determined to live as they live. The idea they might have to make choices about what they can and cannot afford fills the couple with horror. This is why whatever happens to Kate and King Charles, the new brand will not be neglected." He adds.

American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle, who might not be joining Harry on his latest trip to the UK, recently launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. However, her promotional efforts were overshadowed by Kate Middleton's sudden announcement of her cancer diagnosis, which came just days after Meghan's launch. The news shifted the entire focus to the UK family, leaving Meghan's brand in the background. Despite the tough timing, Meghan plans to continue with her new business but may take a more subdued approach due to Kate's illness, according to experts.