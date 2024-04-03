Prince Harry feels ‘more spare than ever’ after Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement, claims royal author

Despite all the glamorous surroundings, if anything, Prince Harry might “feels more spare than ever” after the public announcement of Kate Middleton's cancer, a royal author revealed. Royal experts reveals Prince Harry’s ‘true feelings’ over Kate Middleton's cancer announcement. AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File, Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

On March 22, The Princess of Wales publicised her diagnosis. And, it might be unknown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as to whether she informed them of the announcement before. It has generated conjectures about how comfortable or uncomfortable Harry must be within the social set-up and how he may be more affected by her health crisis than others.

Dr. Tessa Dunlop, a royal author, expressed her insights to the Mirror, stating, “Harry is the self-identifying royal ‘Spare’. And in the wake of his sister-in-law’s health revelations, I expect he feels more spare than ever.”

Amid a speech raised about the financial divide between the royal brothers, there will be chatter that Prince Harry can visit Prince William when he comes to the UK in May for his Invictus Games.

Dr. Dunlop conveyed her empathy for Sussexxes, who traded their royal roles for a new life in California in 2020.

“No, they don’t have cancer, and yes, they have been publicly critical of the British Royal Family. But in our own families, how many of us hold back our feelings on the off-chance a sibling or sister-in-law might get sick?” She remarked.

Giovanna Fletcher shares bonding with Kate

Amid the Princess of Wales' cancer woes, Giovanna Fletcher, a podcast host and winner of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2020, shared her down-to-earth experiences with the “wonderful human” Kate Middleton. Recalling their interactions before the Princess’s announcement: “She’s just brilliant. From the first time I met her to now, I’m still blown away by her ability to connect with everyone. We were talking about ni**le cream the last time we were together.”

Middleton’s absence from this year’s Easter Sunday service, following her chemotherapy treatment post-abdominal surgery in January, had sparked weeks of speculation. The situation was exacerbated by mockery from several celebrities, who have since issued apologies.