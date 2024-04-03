Prince Harry concerned about ‘serious security risk’ before UK visit after sharing sensitive information in memoir

Prince Harry is concerned about a “serious security risk” ahead of his UK visit, a source has revealed. In May 2024, the Duke of Sussex will return to Britain to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. The publication of the date and time of his appearance has now raised concerns. Prince Harry is concerned about a 'serious security risk' before his UK visit after sharing sensitive information in his memoir (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Why does Prince Harry think he is at risk?

According to a source, Harry thinks he is at risk after sharing sensitive information in his memoir, Spare. “The prince is expected to return to the UK in May; however, Harry’s team wanted the exact date of the appearance to be kept confidential for safety reasons,” the source said, according to GB News.

Notably, Harry admitted in the book that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters during his time as a soldier in Afghanistan. The source told the Daily Express, “That’s why his team were so adamant about keeping his whereabouts on a need-to-know basis. Whenever he’s appeared at events in the UK in the last few years, there have been last-minute announcements due to this very reason.”

"The fact that St. Paul’s has published the exact time and date of an event he is due to attend on their official website weeks in advance is seen as a serious security risk,” the insider added.

It was reported that after the release of his book, Al Qaeda had ordered his death. This comes as Harry recently lost a High Court challenge against the Government over his safety and security in the UK. He was fighting a 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he is required to get a different degree of protection in Britain.

When Harry stepped down from the royal family in 2020, he was told he would not be given the “same degree” of protection he received earlier. Harry later claimed that he still faced threats when he visited the UK, and alleged that he had been treated unfairly.

“Harry is very adamant about appealing the court’s decision,” the source said. “He wants to spend more time in the UK with his family and doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until his security has been secured. Let’s just say the leak of the date of the Invictus Games Anniversary Service has gone down like a lead balloon. Harry is already very concerned over his security in the United Kingdom, so this has just added extra anxiety to his fears.”

While there have been no announcements about the date of the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service, it is listed for May 8 on St. Paul’s website. “The schedules are always published about six weeks in advance,” the source said. “But the events are usually announced in a different section on the website that is more visible, and that hasn’t been done yet.”