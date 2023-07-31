Did Prince Harry really kill 25 Taliban members? Here's why expert may have warned the Duke about leaving Montecito

A top security expert has warned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be taking “the biggest security risk of their lives” if they moved from Montecito. A source had previously claimed the pair may be planning to buy a property in Malibu three years after moving to their current home in Montecito. The security expert's claims comes years after Harry said he killed several Taliban members while he served with the British Army. F Prince Harry walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain June 7, 2023 (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo)(REUTERS)

A source said that discussions are at an early stage at present, but the couple is keen on moving closer to central Los Angeles. It can take as long as three hours to travel to the Hollywood city from their current £11.4million mansion.

The security expert has now claimed that Harry and Meghan will become “sitting ducks” in the coastal area outside Los Angeles. “If they’re bothered by the paparazzi and intruders at their mansion in Montecito 90 miles away, it will be considerably worse in Malibu, where their profile will be even higher," Kent Moyer, boss of the Beverly Hills-based World Protection Group told The Express.

Did Prince Harry really kill 25 Taliban members?

“Far more serious, however, is the risk of a terrorist attack or kidnap attempt on them and their family,” Kent said. Harry claimed in his memoir, ‘Spare,’ that he killed 25 Taliban members while serving with the British Army in Afghanistan.

Harry's claims of killing the Taliban members drew criticism from enemies and allies alike. Talking about his combat experience in his book, Harry said, "Baddies eliminated before they could kill Goodies.”

Pominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani blasted Harry at the time, saying on social media, “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return.”

Anas accused Harry of killing innocent civilians at the time. “We checked and found that the days on which Prince Harry is mentioning the killing of 25 mujaheddin, we did not have any casualties in Helmand,” Anas told Al Jazeera. “It is clear that civilians and ordinary people were targeted.”

Kent said it would be a “grave error” for the pair to even share where they were planning to buy a house. “As things stand, any tourist – let alone a trained assassin – can easily find their home,” he said. Ken added that while the Sussexes’ Montecito property “is almost a local landmark,” a property in Malibu could possibly attract “ten times the attention.”

‘They should be vanishing from public view’

Kent said, “It’s also disturbing that their names are right there in local public records of property ownership. Most high-risk VIPs form anonymous-sounding companies through which they buy homes, so they can’t be traced so easily. Harry and Meghan simply haven’t bothered with this very easy step.”

“The main access road, Pacific Coast Highway, is very narrow in parts and often blocked in winter by mudslides and landslide,” he said of moving to Malibu. "That would be a nightmare if they were looking to escape an attack by car. The fact is, they should be vanishing from public view completely unless they are attending a public function. Turning themselves into even higher profile targets and telling everyone where they live is not the answer.”

