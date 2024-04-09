Billie Eilish hits unfollow on her entire "Close Friends" list on Instagram after album announcement

Billie Eilish just pulled a social media switcheroo, leaving fans confused and curious. After a surprising move just days ago where she added her entire following to her “Close Friends” list, the singer has now removed everyone. This unexpected twist comes just hours after the exciting announcement of her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on April 8th. Billie Eilish adds her fans to 'Close Friends' on Instagram(AFP)

“Not she used us for promotion then kicked us out.” An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote on social media. “She wants her privacy back after announcing the album already.” Wrote another. Speculations are rife- Was the "Close Friends" addition a marketing stunt for the album? Or is there another reason why the Bad Guy singer chose to clear her list?

Billie Eilish’s cryptic posts

Just a few days ago, the Academy Award winner, surprised fans by adding all of her Instagram followers to her private social media list. This announcement, which was accompanied by mysterious images like a hand in a black void, sparked speculation that she was working on a new album. Then, mysterious billboards featuring Eilish’s quotes began popping up around the world. This confirmed what fans have known since late 2023 – Eilish is preparing to drop a new album.

Billie Eilish announces new album

"So crazy to be writing this right now, I’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd!" Billie's latest social media post is filled with loads of emojis and excitement as she announced her new album dropping soon. "‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH," she wrote.

In the post, the singer also confirmed that she is not in the mood to release singles and wants to drop the whole album at once. "Not doing singles, I wanna give it to you all at once :PPP Finneas and I truly could not be more proud of this album, and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. Love you, love you, love you."