 Billie Eilish adds her Instagram followers to ‘Close Friends’, fans left shocked - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Billie Eilish adds her Instagram followers to ‘Close Friends’, fans left shocked

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 05, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Though one would like to relish this moment exclusively for oneself, it appears that the real reason behind it could be an upcoming album

In an unexpected move, Billie Eilish added her entire Instagram followers to the “Close Friends” list. On Thursday, April 4, the Ocean Eyes singer shocked her 111 million followers on the platform by adding them to the list, giving them a closer look at her more personal Instagram stories. Shortly after getting upgraded from follower to close friend, netizens flocked to social media to share their reactions.

Billie Eilish adds her fans to 'Close Friends' on Instagram(AFP)
Billie Eilish adds her fans to 'Close Friends' on Instagram(AFP)

Billie Eilish adds fans to ‘Close Friends’ on Instagram

Though one would like to relish this moment exclusively for oneself, it appears that the real reason behind it could be an upcoming album. Upon being added to Eilish's close friends, fans received the notification for a recent story uploaded by the Ocean Eyes singer.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The picture uploaded by the You Should See Me in a Crown hitmaker appears to be a cryptic announcement for a new album. In the Instagram story, Eilish shared a picture of her hand in front of what appears to be either an underwater scene or a blue-hued night sky with stars shining.

Is Billie Eilish hinting at a new album?

Eilish previously hinted at a third studio album, saying that it had been “mastered” in February via an Instagram post. While neither a title nor a tracklist has been revealed for her supposed upcoming album, Eilish's profile and cover pictures across various social media platforms, including Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, feature a striking solid blue-coloured background.

Prior to her cryptic ‘close friends’ story, the Lovely singer also shared a picture on her general Instagram story of a question that reads, “Do you know how to bend?” written in blue across a black background.

Fans shocked after being added to Billie Eilish's ‘Close Friends’ on Instagram

Fans appeared to be amazed by Eilish's latest stint, as one wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “gonna pretend billie eilish personally put me on her close friends story list.” Another said, “opening instagram and pretending that billie eilish personally put me on her close friends list this is how I feel to be honest.” One more wrote, “my mum at my funeral: “whys billie eilish here??” me: thats my close friend.”

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Billie Eilish adds her Instagram followers to ‘Close Friends’, fans left shocked
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On