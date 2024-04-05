Billie Eilish adds her Instagram followers to ‘Close Friends’, fans left shocked

In an unexpected move, Billie Eilish added her entire Instagram followers to the “Close Friends” list. On Thursday, April 4, the Ocean Eyes singer shocked her 111 million followers on the platform by adding them to the list, giving them a closer look at her more personal Instagram stories. Shortly after getting upgraded from follower to close friend, netizens flocked to social media to share their reactions. Billie Eilish adds her fans to 'Close Friends' on Instagram(AFP)

Billie Eilish adds fans to ‘Close Friends’ on Instagram

Though one would like to relish this moment exclusively for oneself, it appears that the real reason behind it could be an upcoming album. Upon being added to Eilish's close friends, fans received the notification for a recent story uploaded by the Ocean Eyes singer.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The picture uploaded by the You Should See Me in a Crown hitmaker appears to be a cryptic announcement for a new album. In the Instagram story, Eilish shared a picture of her hand in front of what appears to be either an underwater scene or a blue-hued night sky with stars shining.

Is Billie Eilish hinting at a new album?

Eilish previously hinted at a third studio album, saying that it had been “mastered” in February via an Instagram post. While neither a title nor a tracklist has been revealed for her supposed upcoming album, Eilish's profile and cover pictures across various social media platforms, including Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, feature a striking solid blue-coloured background.

Prior to her cryptic ‘close friends’ story, the Lovely singer also shared a picture on her general Instagram story of a question that reads, “Do you know how to bend?” written in blue across a black background.

Fans shocked after being added to Billie Eilish's ‘Close Friends’ on Instagram

Fans appeared to be amazed by Eilish's latest stint, as one wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “gonna pretend billie eilish personally put me on her close friends story list.” Another said, “opening instagram and pretending that billie eilish personally put me on her close friends list this is how I feel to be honest.” One more wrote, “my mum at my funeral: “whys billie eilish here??” me: thats my close friend.”