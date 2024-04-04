Sunil Narine shares fake post mocking RCB on his Instagram account, fans utterly confused

Sunil Narine hogged the spotlight on Wednesday as he led Kolkata Knight Riders to a 106-run victory against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2024 fixture, in Vizag. Opening the batting, Narine hammered 85 runs off 39 balls, packed with seven fours and seven sixes, as KKR reached 272/7 in 20 overs. It also became the second-highest total in IPL history. Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine plays a shot.(AFP)

The West Indies star was in sizzling form and was well complemented by Angrish Raghuvanshi, who got a half-century. The 18-year-old registered 54 off 27 deliveries. Fans were in a state of meltdown with Narine's batting display as he justified his team's decision to push higher up the order.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hours before KKR's fixture vs DC, he caught the attention of fans due to a foolish reason, as he shared an Instagram post on his story. He shared a post from an unverified page and it also attributed quotes to him, which he never said. According to the post, the comment was passed by Narine after KKR's win vs RCB and he allegedly said, "I like scoring runs against RCB because they have a weak bowling department."

The post was written in Hindi, Narine probably doesn't have a good command over the language and didn't understand what it meant. Here is the post:

Sunil Narine shared this post on his Instagram.

Chasing 273, DC were bowled out for 166 in 17.2 overs despite half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (55) and Tristan Stubbs (54). Narine contributed with his bowling too, taking a wicket. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged three dismissals each respectively.

Against RCB too, Narine displayed similar batting form. Chasing 183 runs, KKR sent Narine to open the batting with Phil Salt. Narine slammed 47 off 22 balls only, clattering two fours and five sixes during his knock. It proved to be key for KKR, who reached 186/3 in 16.6 overs, winning by seven wickets.