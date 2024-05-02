Maddy Baloy, beloved TikToker battling terminal Cancer, dies at 26: ‘Her story inspired Millions’

Tiktoker Maddy Baloy, known by her username FruitSnackMaddy, has tragically passed away. Baloy, aged just 26, lost her battle with cancer after sharing her journey on the social media platform, inspiring millions. Her fiancé Louis Risher shared the heartbreaking news with People in a statement. Maddy Baloy, beloved TikToker battling terminal Cancer, dies at 26(Maddy Baloy's Instagram)

Maddy Baloy dies at 26 battling cancer

The young influencer, who was also a former kindergarten teacher, was known for her free-spirited nature and positive spirit. "Madison passed away peacefully last night," Her fiance told the magazine, on Thursday after adding that Baloy was "surrounded with love." at the time she breathed her last.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Connecticut highway in flames: Gasoline truck explosion cripples traffic, closes I-95

Baloy's journey has been a source of inspiration and motivation for many people. "She is so special," Risher added. "I turned 27 yesterday, actually. I was holding her hand all day and that’s all I needed." He added. Baloy's story is one of resilience, courage, and positivity, and it’s easy to see why her followers loved her so much. The TikToker was diagnosed with the fatal disease in 2022 after she complained about regular stomach issues.

Who was TikToker Maddy Baloy?

The 26-year-old, with over 446,000 followers on TikTok and more than 26,000 followers on Instagram, used social media to document her journey battling terminal cancer. She shared how she initially mistook the disease for a stomach issue and kept changing her diet until one day she started vomiting blood, leading to concern for something very serious.

Also read: Stanford University alerts FBI about ‘disturbing’ photo of Hamas-clad individual amid anti-Israel protests

Initially, she suspected it might be a stomach worm causing problems, but her fiancé insisted on getting a checkup. Doctors discovered abnormalities in her large intestine, including numerous tumours that required immediate surgery. Baloy was given 5 years to live.

Before her diagnosis, she was "a normal twenty-something" working as a kindergarten teacher in Tampa, Florida, reports USA Today. Despite the challenges she faced, she continued to go about her daily life, shopping for groceries, and clothing, travelling, and sharing her experiences on TikTok. She “shared all of life's ups and downs on TikTok, including crossing items off her bucket list.”

Internet pays tribute to Maddy Baloy

The sudden death of her shook many of her fans and followers alike. "So young and beautiful, gone way too soon! May you rest peaceful, Maddy!" a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We will miss you so much you are an inspiration,” wrote another.