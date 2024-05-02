I-95, the primary north-south highway along the East Coast, was shut down as a result of a fiery accident involving a car, a tractor-trailer, and a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons (about 32,000 liters) of gasoline. A gasoline truck travelling on I-95 erupted in flames in a horrific explosion, causing major damage and forcing a complete closure of the highway in both directions. The inferno, which spewed flames and thick black smoke into the sky, engulfed the truck and caused major damage to the surrounding infrastructure. Connecticut highway in flames: Gasoline truck explosion causes major damage, closes I-95

Gas truck explodes on I-95 in Connecticut

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont assured that no major injuries or fatalities have been reported. However, the massive fire has wreaked havoc on traffic. Firefighters raced to the scene to put out the flames and assess the damage from the crash, which shut down the highway and raised questions about safety and the potential effects on th surrounding

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The alert warned drivers, passengers, truckers, and anyone else who uses the route on a daily basis to take a detour and look for an alternate route. If possible, travelers were urged to stay home while the fire was being contained. Text alerts were sent to people in Connecticut and New York, and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been notified of the situation.

“I know what an incredible inconvenience this is for people and all I can ask you to do is stay away from that area as best you can,” Connecticut Gov said in a statement, reported by AP. “The traffic jams are horrendous.”

{This is a developing story; please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}