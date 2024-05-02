Stanford University alerts FBI about ‘disturbing’ photo of Hamas-clad individual amid anti-Israel protests

Multiple alarming situations have been transpiring at prominent American universities, and Stanford University is no exception. Following the uproar that ensued at Columbia University, where the anti-Israel protestors took over Hamilton Hall, Stanford University officials have alerted the FBI about an unsettling photograph of a person donning a green headband, typically associated with Hamas terrorists, on campus premises. Like many other universities, Stanford officials are constantly dealing with encampments in the White Plaza area of the Northern California college. Protesters reinforce the barricades set up against one of the doors of Royce Hall as police started clearing a pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in Los Angeles, California, early on May 2, 2024. Hundreds of police tore down protest barricades and began arresting students early Thursday at the University of California, Los Angeles �- the latest flashpoint in an eruption of protest on US campuses over Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

Stanford University reports photo of Hamas-Clad individual

Amid reports of outside agitators heavily involved in America's student protests advocating for 'free Palestine' and 'divesting from Israel' during the ongoing Gaza conflict, school administrators were alarmed when they came across a photo of an individual wearing a green headband, with their face covered by a mask and glasses. This discovery led the administrators to immediately send these photos to the FBI.

Protestors on these campuses have masked their faces to avoid being identified. Police officials have said that they are on their way to track down and arrest protesters who are not members of the campus. “We have received many expressions of concern about a photo circulating on social media of an individual on White Plaza who appeared to be wearing a green headband similar to those worn by members of Hamas," the school released a statement on Wednesday, report via Fox News.

“We find this deeply disturbing, as Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the United States government. We have not been able to identify the individual but have forwarded the photo to the FBI." The statement further stresses Hamas's involvement in the protest.

Stanford to take ‘disciplinary’ action against protesters

As the matter continues to escalate, Stanford's President and Provost on Monday released a letter warning disciplinary action against those violating campus rules. In response, protest organizers criticized Stanford's handling, claiming unfair treatment of Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, and anti-Zionist Jewish students.

Meanwhile, a letter issued to Stanford on Monday urged the authorities to take a stronger stand against antisemitic behaviour, citing actions taken by other universities like Columbia. A letter signed by over 28,000 people, including Jewish students, called for actions and referenced a photo sent to the FBI in connection with the protests according to the news outlet.

‘Terrorist’ Sami Al-Arian’s wife spotted at Columbia Campus

Earlier, convicted terrorist Sami Al-Arian's wife, Nahla, was seen camping at one of the Ivy League campuses, and photos of her went viral on social media. Additionally, the former college professor, convicted of terrorism-related charges, proudly mentioned his wife's presence at the campus encampment where an anti-Israel protest is underway.