Harvey Weinstein appears in court handcuffed, wearing new suit; to face retrial after rape conviction overturned

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein cut a curious figure as he arrived at a Manhattan courtroom today. His appearance comes following the overturning of his rape conviction by the New York Court of Appeals last week. Weinstein, recently seen using a wheelchair due to health concerns, was brought handcuffed. He was dressed in a new suit, with a single, unidentified tag on his cuff, drawing unexpected attention to his appearance. Attorney Arthur Aidala said Harvey Weinstein was moved to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after his arrival on Friday to city jails.(AP)

Harvey Weinstein, once a powerhouse figure in Hollywood, made his first public appearance since his 2020 conviction for sexual assault. The former producer currently serving a 23-year sentence, appeared in court today. In addition, Weinstein received a 16-year term after a separate California rape trial. He was scheduled to appear in front of the judge at 2:15 PM. A new trial, according to Judge Curtis Farber, is scheduled for fall 2024, reports Variety.

Although his conviction was overturned, leading many of his accusers to express outrage over the decision, Weinstein remains in custody due to his conviction in Los Angeles. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has hinted at seeking a retrial for the case, while Weinstein's lawyers remain determined to appeal. The next hearing is set for May 29.

Jennifer Bonjean, attorney handling Weinstein’s California appeal told Variety, “At the time the jury was deciding the evidence in California, they were working under the assumption and the belief that he had properly been convicted in New York, Now we know that’s not true.”

Weinstein presence caught everyone's attention, especially given the recent reversal of his conviction by the Court of Appeals. The appeals panel ruled that the judge had improperly manipulated the jury, citing inappropriate decisions such as allowing testimony that went beyond the allegations against Weinstein.

In February 2020, a Manhattan jury found Weinstein guilty of raping actress Jessica Mann in 2013, who vowed to not back down after the recent ruling. He was also charged for sexually abusing former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. These are a few of the almost eighty women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.