US kindergarten teacher surprises students by getting married in school

Catie Zwier, a kindergarten teacher in Minnesota's Good Shepherd Catholic School, surprised her students by getting married at the school church. Zwier took to Instagram to share the happy news. She also shared pictures and videos of her wedding ceremony and students' reactions to it. Snapshot of Catie Zwier walking down the school hallway after getting married. (Instagram/@Catie Zwier)

As she posted about the ceremony, in the caption of the post, she wrote, "Mr. and Mrs. Zwier, surprise! School Mass today was beyond special and the greatest surprise we could have ever pulled off! I wore my mom's wedding dress, Father Ben gave the sweetest homily, fellow staff members kids + the Purdy kids did the readings, the whole school danced us through the halls in the most fun receiving line, and of course, the best part was that Kevin and I got married!" (Also Read: ‘It’s not easy but…’: Primary school teacher documents a day in his life)

In the pictures she shared, you can see the kids lining up the hallway and cheering for the newlyweds. A video also shows the wedding ceremony.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 2. Since being posted, it has garnered numerous likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and congratulated the couple. (Also Read: Teacher educates students on good touch and bad touch)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Congratulations and what a special time to be able to celebrate with your kids!"

A second said, "Simply the best day ever!"

A third added, "So amazing Catie, you’ve brought smiles to our faces all day long! What a memory!"

"This is the absolute best. Congratulations!" commented a fourth.

A fifth shared, "I cannot get over this! So incredibly special! This will be hard to top in the years to come! Congrats Mr. And Mrs. Zwier!"