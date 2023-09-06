‘It’s not easy but…’: Primary school teacher documents a day in his life

A video showing a day in the life of a primary school teacher has left people amazed. The man, who goes by Englishwalesir on Instagram, shared the video. Alongside, he added a descriptive caption explaining what it entails to be a teacher. The image shows a primary school teacher teaching his students. (Instagram/@englishwalesirrr)

“It’s not easy being a primary teacher, but it’s not difficult too. The key to doing many things in the classroom starts with one simple thing - ‘be in your classroom’. If you wish to strengthen your bond with kids, start taking your lunch with them. I do it every day and every day I sit with a new kid, talk to him about so many things while taking our meals,” he wrote.

“There’s a constant stress that few of my kids aren’t learning much from the textbooks, focus on them. Every day, dedicate yourself to one of those kids and yes it’s not a one-day or one-week thing. It will take time. Trust the process. Be kind, keep yourself in their shoes,” he added.

The video that he shared captures his interactions with the students. Be it teaching them, encouraging them or celebrating their birthdays, the video gives a glimpse into the life of this teacher.

Take a look at this video showing the life of a primary school teacher:

The video was shared on August 21. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of comments.

Also Read: Student tracks down teacher after 20 years to say this

What did Instagram users say about the primary teacher’s video?

“Our country needs more teachers like you,” commented an Instagram user. “I would love to go back to my primary school if I found teachers this way,” joined another. “I am a teacher myself and I find this so warm and I feel proud to be a teacher. But sadly not many have this mindset,” expressed a third. “Teaching is love,” added a fourth. “A teacher with love and compassion indeed,” wrote a fifth.