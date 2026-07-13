Russian woman shares 9 everyday things that ‘just make sense’ in India, internet reacts

A Russian woman living in India has caught the internet's attention after sharing 9 everyday habits that "just make sense" once you start living in the country. From mastering the pressure cooker to instinctively trusting locals over Google Maps, her observations have resonated with many online. Anastasia Sharova shared the list in an Instagram post. (Instagram/@anasharovasingh)

Anastasia Sharova shared the list in an Instagram post, highlighting the unique, often unwritten rules that shape daily life in India. Her video has since sparked discussion online, with many users adding their own experiences in the comments.

"Things that just make sense in India," read the text on her video.

In the caption, Sharova wrote, "Knowing how many whistles on a pressure cooker it takes to boil chana, and how many are needed to boil a potato (and not mixing it up)." She also spoke about learning to "look in 4 directions at the same time" while driving on Indian roads.

Her list included giving sweets to neighbours even if they do not celebrate the same festival, drying clothes away from direct sunlight to preserve their colours, and using incense in rural homes to keep insects away.

Sharova also said that she has learnt to rely on directions from locals rather than blindly following Google Maps. Other habits she mentioned included calling almost every Gen Z person "bro", effortlessly mixing languages in a single sentence, and offering water to anyone who enters the house.