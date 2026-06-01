Russian woman living in India reveals 11 cultural habits her Indian family has to adjust to

A Russian woman living in India has shared a lighthearted take on the cultural differences her Indian family experiences while living with her. Anastasia Sharova, who posted the video on Instagram, said people often ask her how she manages cultural differences in India, but she felt it was time to look at the question from her family’s point of view. A Russian woman listed everyday Russian habits that felt unusual to her Indian family at home. (Instagram/anasharovasingh)

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In the caption of her clip, she wrote: "People ask me how I manage cultural differences while living in India. I think it’s time we ask my Indian family. Here is what they have to put up with, having me in the house."

Russian habits in an Indian home Sharova began by pointing out that she often cooks in advance and eats the same meal, usually soup, for three to five days in a row. She noted that in India, freshly cooked food every day is considered very important.

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She also spoke about her “smileless expression, aka Slavic stare”, saying many people in India get intimidated by her “grumpy” look, including her own family members. She added, "I have to explain each time that it’s my normal, relaxed facial expression."

Among the other differences she listed were living together before marriage, not offering refreshments immediately to someone entering the house, and being very direct in conversations. "If I want to say “NO” or “I can’t do it,” I will say it and mean it. Such directness in India can be seen as rude; for Russians, it’s normal communication," she wrote.

She also mentioned calling elders, including teachers, by name in a respectful manner, men and women going to the sauna together in Russia, planning meetings much in advance, giving long speeches before having a drink at gatherings, not having house help, and not interacting much with neighbours.

Despite the differences, Sharova ended her note by saying, "Not that many things, right? There are actually more cultural similarities than it seems. Would you add something to the list?"

Watch the clip here: