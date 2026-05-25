Russian woman confronts man over injured puppy in Varanasi, spits on him during argument: 'Why are you laughing?'
A video of a Russian vlogger confronting a local man over an injured street puppy has gone viral on social media.
A video of a Russian vlogger confronting a local man over an injured street puppy has gone viral on social media after she was seen hurling abuses and allegedly spitting on him during the heated altercation in Varanasi.
The clip shows the woman, identified online as Pink Natasha, standing in a crowded alley in Varanasi while holding a small puppy that appeared to have an injured or broken leg.
In the clip, Natasha repeatedly accuses the man of hurting the puppy and can be heard shouting, “Why are you laughing?” while reacting to people nearby who appeared to be smiling during the confrontation.
“You broke its leg,” she says multiple times in the clip while demanding answers from the man. Visibly furious, she is also seen verbally abusing him during the argument.
At one point in the video, Natasha appears to physically confront the man and allegedly spits on him while he tries to defend himself. She later approaches nearby bystanders, shows them the injured puppy and continues using profane language while speaking about the incident.
“Broke the puppy’s paw and laughed in its face,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.
(Disclaimer: Video contains language that may be unsuitable for children. Viewer discretion advised.)
How did social media react?
The video quickly gained traction online, with many praising the woman for standing up for the injured animal.
“How sick to smirk after breaking the poor pup’s leg!! Thank you for standing up, for all I know, locals are mute spectators. We need more voices like you,” wrote one user.
“You did something truly brave and kind. Thank you for standing up for that helpless puppy and saving its life. The world needs more people like you who show compassion instead of cruelty,” commented another.
“Thank you so much for standing up for these innocent souls,” said a third user.
“Brave lady. It’s sad no one is helping,” wrote one user. “When you switched to Russian, your rage was burning! Whoever is next to you is very lucky to be under your protection!!!” said another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More