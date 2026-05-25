Russian woman confronts man over injured puppy in Varanasi, spits on him during argument: 'Why are you laughing?'

A video of a Russian vlogger confronting a local man over an injured street puppy has gone viral on social media after she was seen hurling abuses and allegedly spitting on him during the heated altercation in Varanasi. The incident took place in a crowded alley in Varanasi. (Instagram/@pink___natasha___varanasi)

The clip shows the woman, identified online as Pink Natasha, standing in a crowded alley in Varanasi while holding a small puppy that appeared to have an injured or broken leg.

In the clip, Natasha repeatedly accuses the man of hurting the puppy and can be heard shouting, “Why are you laughing?” while reacting to people nearby who appeared to be smiling during the confrontation.

“You broke its leg,” she says multiple times in the clip while demanding answers from the man. Visibly furious, she is also seen verbally abusing him during the argument.

At one point in the video, Natasha appears to physically confront the man and allegedly spits on him while he tries to defend himself. She later approaches nearby bystanders, shows them the injured puppy and continues using profane language while speaking about the incident.

“Broke the puppy’s paw and laughed in its face,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

(Disclaimer: Video contains language that may be unsuitable for children. Viewer discretion advised.)