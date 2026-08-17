Man takes parents on their first-ever flight, fulfils long-held dream: ‘My hard work made this possible’

For many, travelling by air may be routine, but for one family from Rajasthan, stepping onto a plane for the first time marked the fulfilment of a long-held dream. A heartwarming video of a man taking his parents and sister on their first flight has struck a chord with social media users, with many praising him for turning his family’s wish into reality. A Rajasthan family experienced air travel for the first time after their son made their dream come true. (Instagram/tijara_vines01)

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The man, identified as Khemu Saini, shared the emotional moment on Instagram. In the video, he is seen speaking to his father and mother, who are dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, and asking them about travelling by plane. Both reveal that flying in an aeroplane had been a dream for them.

Family takes to the skies The clip then transitions to scenes from inside the aircraft, where Saini is seen travelling alongside his parents and sister. The family appears visibly excited as they experience air travel together for the first time.

Sharing the video, Saini reflected on how far he had come and credited his followers’ support and his own hard work for helping him give his family the experience.

"Finally, with all your love and support, my mother, father and my sister, who is like a mother to me, travelled on a flight for the first time. I was quite worried that something might go wrong up in the air, but thankfully, nothing happened and everyone actually enjoyed the experience. All of this became possible because of your support. Otherwise, a boy earning just ₹6,000– ₹7,000 could never have afforded to take his family on a flight, as that amount is barely enough to cover household expenses. Today, my hard work has made this possible. I just want to say to all of you: keep working hard, keep moving forward, and one day, everything will fall into place."

His words highlighted the financial struggles he once faced while earning only enough to manage household expenses, making the family’s first flight even more meaningful.

Watch the clip here: