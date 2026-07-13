Most people buy the wrong running shoes; Avoid these common mistakes

Choosing running shoes based on fit, running style and terrain can make every workout more comfortable and help prevent common injuries. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → We've all done it. You walk into a sports store or scroll through an online sale, spot a flashy pair of running shoes and convince yourself that the most expensive option must be the best. A few clicks later, they arrive at your doorstep. A few runs later, your heels hurt, your knees complain, and the shoes end up sitting in the wardrobe.

The truth is, buying running shoes is not as simple as picking the latest launch or the pair everyone is talking about. Sports medicine research suggests that up to 75 per cent of runners experience an injury each year. Poor shoe choice is one of the reasons many people struggle with sore feet, blisters and joint pain.

The good news is that you do not need to be a professional athlete to choose the right pair. A few simple checks can help you avoid expensive mistakes and keep every run far more comfortable.

Mistake 1. Buying the shoe everyone else is wearing The latest running shoe on social media is not always the right one for your feet. Many runners spend money on carbon-plated race shoes or heavily cushioned models designed for elite athletes. These shoes are built for speed and race day performance, not for relaxed evening jogs or weekend fitness runs.

Why can this go wrong Carbon-plated shoes work best at faster speeds.

They can feel stiff during slower runs.

They may change the way your foot lands.

Casual runners can end up with tired feet instead of comfortable ones. What should you buy instead? Think about your actual running routine.