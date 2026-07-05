7 Skechers shoes that keep you comfortable all day, from morning runs to everyday wear

Step into everyday comfort with Skechers shoes made for active mornings, relaxed afternoons and everything that fills your daily routine. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Somewhere along the way, every shoe conversation became about arch support, cushioning, stability and step counts. Useful? Absolutely. Exciting? Not always. Sometimes you are not shopping for a personal best or training session. Sometimes you just want a really good-looking pair of sneakers that makes an outfit feel complete. The kind that earns compliments at brunch, works with jeans, dresses and cords, and quietly becomes the pair you reach for most. Most sports-focused shoes are built with performance in mind, which means aesthetics can take a back seat. Thankfully, there are plenty of stylish options that understand the assignment. If your mood board leans more fashion than fitness, these are my top sneaker picks under ₹2500 for women. Top Skechers Shoes

The Skechers Men Summits Brisbane Sneakers are a great pick for anyone looking for lightweight comfort that lasts throughout the day. The engineered knit upper helps keep your feet cool, while the lace-up design offers a secure fit for daily use. A soft Memory Foam insole adds extra cushioning with every step, making long walks and extended wear feel more comfortable. The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate sole keeps the shoe light and flexible, making it suitable for casual outings, commuting and everyday activities.

2 . Skechers-Men's Casual Shoes-EDGERIDE-894413ID-NVGY-11 (894413ID-NVGY_10) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Skechers Edgeride Sneakers combine sporty styling with everyday comfort, making them a dependable choice for regular wear. The breathable mesh upper helps improve airflow, keeping your feet feeling fresh during long hours of use. Inside, the Air Cooled Memory Foam insole provides soft cushioning that supports every step. The EVA and rubber sole offer a good mix of flexibility and grip, making these shoes suitable for walks, casual outings and busy days that keep you moving from morning until evening.

The Skechers Go Run Consistent Running Shoes are designed for runners and active lifestyles, offering comfort with every stride. The breathable mesh upper keeps your feet cool, while the Air Cooled Goga Mat insole delivers responsive cushioning for lasting support. Ultra Light Foam helps reduce the overall weight of the shoe, making movement feel effortless. M Strike Technology promotes smoother transitions from heel to toe, making these trainers a practical choice for morning runs, gym sessions, fitness walks and everyday wear.

The Skechers Max Cushioning Endeavour Slip-Ins Sneakers are made for people who value comfort and convenience in equal measure. The hands-free slip-in design makes them quick to wear, while the two-tone knit upper provides a secure and breathable fit. Max Cushioning offers excellent underfoot comfort, helping reduce fatigue during long hours on your feet. The lightweight EVA midsole and durable rubber outsole create a smooth walking experience, making these sneakers ideal for daily wear, travel and extended walks.

The Skechers Go Run Consistent 2 Sneakers are a comfortable choice for women who enjoy running, walking or staying active throughout the day. The engineered mesh upper allows good airflow, while the Air Cooled Goga Mat insole provides soft, responsive cushioning with every step. Ultra-light midsole cushioning keeps the shoes light without compromising on support. M Strike Technology promotes smoother movement, and the flexible rubber outsole provides reliable grip, making these trainers suitable for workouts and everyday wear.

The Skechers Hotshot Kickoff Sneakers offer a clean, classic look that pairs easily with everyday outfits. The faux leather upper gives them a smart finish, making them suitable for casual outings, work or weekend plans. Inside, the Air Cooled Memory Foam insole provides soft cushioning that keeps your feet comfortable through long hours of wear. A durable rubber sole adds dependable grip and stability, making these sneakers a practical option for anyone looking for comfort with timeless style.