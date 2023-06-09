Student tracks down teacher after 20 years to say this

Teachers have the remarkable ability to leave lasting positive impressions on their students. And the stories shared on social media highlighting that very ability are always heartwarming to read. Just like this tale that documents how a student tracked down their teacher after 20 years to thank him. A teacher’s tweet about his student tracking him down has left people smiling (Representational image). (Unsplash)

Mark Dent, an Executive Headteacher, shared the story on Twitter. “Today I was tracked down by an ex-pupil and received this message. The moment I read this, I burst with pride and emotion. This is what we do it for, fellow teachers,” he wrote. He also posted the message he received from his student.

“About 20 years ago you told me at a parents' evening I should do something in science as I clearly love it. Graduated marine biology and just got a job offer today for microbiologist technologist at GSK. You are the first person to find out as you're the first person I thought of weirdly. It's really stuck with me all those years and I'd just like to say thank you, you were right. have a good day mate,” reads the note.

The post was shared on June 6. Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated close to 7.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has collected more than 19,000 likes. People shared various comments while reacting to the tweet.

“This is amazing. I often think of my English teacher and the things she helped me with, she has no idea. So happy you were able to be tracked down!” posted a Twitter user. “That’s fabulous - amazing feedback,” shared another. “That's lovely! I tracked down my GCSE maths teacher last year to let him know what I was doing now & to thank him for his patience with me as a teen. Had he not believed in me when I didn't, I definitely wouldn't have been a maths teacher now,” expressed a third. “That’s so awesome,” commented a fourth. “Wonderful. I studied microbiology well over 3 decades ago, because a brilliant careers teacher said, ‘Biotechnology was going to be the next big thing and would be huge in the future’. She was right,” wrote a fifth.

