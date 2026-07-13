Love fresh chutneys? These 5 mixer grinders make smooth chutney and masalas in minutes

These mixer grinders are ideal for making chutneys and grinding masalas. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Nothing beats the taste of fresh coriander chutney that is served with steaming hot paranthas or the rich aroma of homemade garam masala in Indian kitchens. While ready-made spice mixes and chutneys may save time, they often fall short on freshness, flavour, and to some extent, texture. That's where a powerful mixer grinder can make a lot of difference. Modern mixer grinders are powered with powerful motors and are built using durable stainless-steel blades. What's more? They come with multiple jars to meet the diverse demands of Indian kitchens, and come with features such as overload protection for handling both wet and dry grinding with ease. Many models are also designed to preserve the natural flavour and aroma of ingredients, making them ideal for Indian kitchens where fresh chutneys and spice blends are prepared regularly.

So, if you are planning to upgrade mixer grinder in your kitchen, we have curated a list of the top-rated mixer grinders that can simplify daily meal preparations for you. These machines have received high rating for buyers on Amazon and come with a powerful motor to meet all your needs. But before we get into the specifics, let's take a quick look at the factors that you need to keep in mind while buying a mixer grinder.

Factors to consider while buying a mixer grinder Motor Wattage: A 750W motor works well for most kitchens. However, if you plan on doing heavy-duty grinding or if you live in large families, a 1000W motor is better.

Number of Jars and Material: Stainless steel jars are better than plastic ones as they are more durable. As far as the number of jars are concerned, pick a machine that suits your cooking needs. A small jar with a capacity of up to 0.5L is ideal for grinding spices and small portions of chutney, while a medium sized jar with a capacity of around 1L is ideal for making gravies and purees.

RPM: RPM or Revolutions per Minute indicates how fast the blades spin. For standard dry and wet grinding, look for a machine with RPM between 18,000 and 23,000.

Other features: Other features that you need to consider include overload protection, jar locking system and anti-skid feet.