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    Love fresh chutneys? These 5 mixer grinders make smooth chutney and masalas in minutes

    All of these mixer grinders come with up to 1000W motor that can grind toughest masalas and make fine chutney within minutes.

    Updated on: Jul 13, 2026, 21:52:55 IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Nutribullet Pro 900W Champagne Gold,12 Pcs Set, USA #1 Mixer/Grinder/Smoothie Maker, The Original Nutribullet, Best Blender, Food Processor, 3 Unbreakable Jars, 2 Blade Sets (Wet & Dry), 2Yrs WarrantyView Details...

    ₹8,199

    ...
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    Philips HL7714/01, 1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder, 4 Jars (Azure Blue), Edged blade made of superior SS304 material, Quick cool ventilation for longer motor lifeView Details...

    ₹5,695

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    EMI Offers

    ₹1,367x 6 months₹8,199
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    Sujata MG03 Mixer Grinder |1000 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|24000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|4 Jars including 1750ml Blender with Coconut Milk Extractor, 1500ml, 1000ml, 500ml Jar| Red & BlackView Details...

    ₹7,990

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    Preethi Boltz 1000 Watts Mixer Grinder, 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Blender Jar), Powerful Grinding for Masalas, Chutneys and Batters, 2 Year Warranty, Lifelong Free Service, BlackView Details...

    ₹5,789

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    Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - BlackView Details...

    ₹6,999

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    These mixer grinders are ideal for making chutneys and grinding masalas. (HT)
    These mixer grinders are ideal for making chutneys and grinding masalas. (HT)
    Shweta Ganjoo
    By Shweta Ganjoo

    Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

    She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

    Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

    Read moreRead less

    Nothing beats the taste of fresh coriander chutney that is served with steaming hot paranthas or the rich aroma of homemade garam masala in Indian kitchens. While ready-made spice mixes and chutneys may save time, they often fall short on freshness, flavour, and to some extent, texture. That's where a powerful mixer grinder can make a lot of difference. Modern mixer grinders are powered with powerful motors and are built using durable stainless-steel blades. What's more? They come with multiple jars to meet the diverse demands of Indian kitchens, and come with features such as overload protection for handling both wet and dry grinding with ease. Many models are also designed to preserve the natural flavour and aroma of ingredients, making them ideal for Indian kitchens where fresh chutneys and spice blends are prepared regularly.

    So, if you are planning to upgrade mixer grinder in your kitchen, we have curated a list of the top-rated mixer grinders that can simplify daily meal preparations for you. These machines have received high rating for buyers on Amazon and come with a powerful motor to meet all your needs. But before we get into the specifics, let's take a quick look at the factors that you need to keep in mind while buying a mixer grinder.

    Factors to consider while buying a mixer grinder

    Motor Wattage: A 750W motor works well for most kitchens. However, if you plan on doing heavy-duty grinding or if you live in large families, a 1000W motor is better.

    Number of Jars and Material: Stainless steel jars are better than plastic ones as they are more durable. As far as the number of jars are concerned, pick a machine that suits your cooking needs. A small jar with a capacity of up to 0.5L is ideal for grinding spices and small portions of chutney, while a medium sized jar with a capacity of around 1L is ideal for making gravies and purees.

    RPM: RPM or Revolutions per Minute indicates how fast the blades spin. For standard dry and wet grinding, look for a machine with RPM between 18,000 and 23,000.

    Other features: Other features that you need to consider include overload protection, jar locking system and anti-skid feet.

    Best mixer grinders in India

    The NutriBullet Pro 900W combines a compact design with powerful blending performance. It is powered by a 900W high-torque motor capable of reaching 22,000 RPM, which quickly blends smoothies, crushes ice, grinds spices, prepares chutneys, and even processes coffee beans. The package includes three jars and two stainless steel blade assemblies -- one for wet blending and another for dry grinding. These jars offer versatility for everyday cooking. This mixer grinder gets NutriBullet's extractor blade technology that is designed to break down ingredients efficiently while retaining nutrients, making it suitable for health-conscious users looking for quick, hassle-free food preparation.

    Specifications

    Motor Wattage
    900W
    RPM
    22,000
    No. of Jars
    3 BPA-free unbreakable jars
    Speed Settings
    Single-speed operation
    Capacity
    709ml + 532ml + 532ml
    Special Features
    Wet & Dry blade sets, Nutrient extraction technology, BPA-free cups, Dishwasher-safe cups and lids, Compact design, Travel lids included

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent performance

    ...

    Easy to use and clean

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average durability

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this mixer grinder to be of premium quality with powerful performance, making smoothies quickly and effortlessly. They appreciate its ease of use for everyday preparation, super easy cleaning, and consider it worth the price.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance and ease of use.

    2. Philips HL7714/01, 1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder, 4 Jars (Azure Blue), Edged blade made of superior SS304 material, Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life

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    The Philips HL7714/01 PowerPro is designed for households that frequently prepare fresh chutneys, masalas and batters. It is powered by a 1000W copper motor that delivers speeds of up to 20,000 RPM. It is ideal for grinding tough spices, coconut, turmeric and other ingredients with ease. The mixer grinder comes with four stainless steel jars to handle wet grinding, dry grinding, chutneys and blending. Philips also includes PowerPro Blade Technology, leak-resistant jars, superior motor ventilation and overload protection for reliable performance and longer motor life, making it suitable for heavy-duty daily use.

    Specifications

    Motor Wattage
    1000W Copper Motor
    RPM
    Up to 20,000 RPM
    No. of Jars
    4 Stainless Steel Jars
    Speed Settings
    3 Speed Settings + Pulse Function
    Capacity
    2L Wet Jar, 1.5L Multi-purpose Jar, 1L Dry Jar, 0.4L Chutney Jar
    Special Features
    PowerPro Blade Technology, Superior Motor Ventilation, Leak-resistant Jars, Overload Protection, Heavy-duty Coupler, Stainless Steel Blades, Anti-slip Feet

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful performance

    ...

    Good quality

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise level

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the mixer grinder to be of good quality, with a powerful 1000-watt motor and attractive appearance. They also appreciate its overall quality and consider it value for money.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance.

    The Sujata Powermatic Plus 1000W mixer grinder is built for heavy-duty Indian cooking. Its shock-resistant ABS body and durable stainless steel jars are engineered for long-lasting performance. It is powered by a 1000W high-torque motor that runs at 22,000 RPM and effortlessly grinds dry spices, prepares smooth chutneys, blends batters and extracts juice from fruits and vegetables. This appliance includes three stainless steel jars and a juicer attachment, making it suitable for a wide range of kitchen tasks.

    Specifications

    Motor Wattage
    900W
    RPM
    22,000 RPM
    No. of Jars
    3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Attachment
    Speed Settings
    3 Speed Settings with Rotary Knob
    Capacity
    1.75L Blender Jar, 1L Dry Grinding Jar, 0.4L Chutney Jar
    Special Features
    Double Ball Bearing Motor, Honeycomb Filter Mesh, Continuous 90-Minute Operation, Shock-proof Body, Stainless Steel Blades, Juicer Attachment, Overload Protection

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful performance

    ...

    Good build quality

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise level

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this mixer grinder to be a heavy-duty appliance with a powerful motor that works well as advertised and lasts significantly longer under heavy loads. They appreciate its performance and consider it value for money.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance and durability.

    The Preethi Boltz 1000W Mixer Grinder combines a sleek black ABS body with heavy-duty grinding performance. It is powered by a 1000W high-performance motor, which is designed to deliver superfine grinding in as little as 90 seconds, making quick work of chutneys, masalas, dosa batter and smoothies. It comes with four jars—three stainless steel jars for wet and dry grinding and one blender jar for milkshakes, smoothies and purees. Additional features include three speed settings, pulse mode and sturdy stainless steel blades.

    Specifications

    Motor Wattage
    1000W
    RPM
    Not Specified
    No. of Jars
    4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel + 1 Blender Jar)
    Speed Settings
    3 Speed Settings + Pulse
    Capacity
    1.5L Wet Jar, 1L Dry Jar, 0.5L Chutney Jar, 1.5L Blender Jar
    Special Features
    Superfine grinding, Stainless Steel Blades, Pulse Function, Heavy-duty ABS Body, Overload Protection, Blender Jar for Smoothies & Purees

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful performance

    ...

    Good build quality

    ...

    Value for money

    ...

    Versatile design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise level

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the mixer grinder's excellent materials and powerful 1000W motor, noting its smooth and fast grinding performance and versatility with different jars for various kitchen tasks. They find it easy to clean and use and it offers good value for money.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance and versatility.

    The Bosch TrueMixx Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder is engineered for heavy-duty Indian cooking, combining a premium matte-finish ABS body with durable stainless steel jars. It is powered by a 1000W 3-C series high-performance motor that delivers up to 25,000 RPM, and effortlessly grinds tough ingredients like turmeric, whole spices and coconut while producing smooth chutneys and fine masalas. The mixer grinder includes four jars, each designed for specific kitchen tasks, and Bosch's PoundingBlade Technology replicates the traditional pounding effect to retain the authentic texture and flavour of spices.

    Specifications

    Motor Wattage
    1000W
    RPM
    25,000 RPM
    No. of Jars
    4 Stainless Steel Jars
    Speed Settings
    3 Speed Settings + Pulse
    Capacity
    1.5L Wet Grinding Jar, 1L Dry Grinding Jar, 0.4L Chutney Jar, 1.5L Blender Jar
    Special Features
    PoundingBlade Technology, Stone Pounding Effect, Active Flow Breakers, Hands-Free Lid Locks, High-Torque 3-C Series Motor, Overload Protection, Suction Feet

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful performance

    ...

    Good quality

    ...

    Elegant design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise level

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers consider this mixer grinder to be of good quality, with a powerful 1000-watt motor and superb grinding performance that grinds anything in a few minutes. They also appreciate its premium appearance.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance and design.

    Top 3 features of the best mixer grinders in India

    NAMEMOTOR WATTAGERPMSPEED SETTINGS
    Nutribullet Pro 900W Champagne Gold900W22,000 RPMSingle-speed operation
    Philips HL7714/01, 1000 W PowerPro Motor1000W20,000 RPM3 Speed Settings + Pulse Function
    Sujata MG03 Mixer Grinder 900W22,000 RPM3 Speed Settings with Rotary Knob
    Preethi Boltz 1000 Watts Mixer Grinder, 4 Jars1000WNA3 Speed Settings + Pulse
    Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder1000W25,000 RPM3 Speed Settings + Pulse

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    The Research

    I’ve used and tested hundreds of mixer grinders and juicers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

    To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of mixer grinders across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their grinding technology, motor and safety features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

    FAQs for buying the best mixer grinders in India
    A 750W mixer grinder is ideal for most households and can easily prepare chutneys, batters and masalas. If you frequently grind hard spices like turmeric, black pepper or coconut, a 1000W mixer grinder offers faster grinding and better durability.
    A mixer grinder with an RPM between 18,000 and 22,000 is suitable for most household needs. Premium models with up to 25,000 RPM offer quicker and finer grinding, especially for dry spices.
    Yes. A 900W or 1000W mixer grinder with hardened stainless steel blades is capable of grinding turmeric, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom and other whole spices into fine powder.
    A 100% copper motor is generally preferred because it offers better efficiency, longer life, improved heat resistance and consistent performance during extended grinding sessions.
    Popular and trusted brands include Bosch, Philips, Preethi, Sujata, Prestige, Havells, Butterfly, Bajaj, Crompton and Usha.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Shweta Ganjoo
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Ganjoo

      Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More

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