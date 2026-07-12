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    Can't sleep because of a noisy fan? These quiet BLDC ceiling fans can keep the room cool without the noise

    If your ceiling fan's constant hum keeps disturbing your sleep, these quiet, bedroom-friendly fans offer good airflow with reduced noise for more restful nights

    Published on: Jul 12, 2026, 08:00:32 IST
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    Our Picks

    Best overall fan

    Premium BLDC fan

    Most budget friendly

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best overall fan

    atomberg Renesa Halo Smart 1400mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | BEE 5 star | High Air Delivery | Low noise operation | LED Speed Indicator | Sleek Design | 3 Year Warranty | White-Gold RingView Details...

    ₹4,449

    ...
    Check Offers

    KUHL Prima A1-DUO 1200mm BEE 5-Star BLDC Ceiling Fan | 29W Energy Saving (Up to 65%) | High Airflow & Low Noise | Remote as well as Regulator Operated | 5 Year Motor Warranty | ISI Marked (Espresso)View Details...

    ₹2,799

    ...
    Check Offers

    Unlock Personalized
    EMI Offers

    ₹742x 6 months₹4,449
    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    RR Signature NEOAIR MINI Motor 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Control | 5-Star BEE Rated | High Air Delivery | Low Noise | Energy Efficient Design | 2-Year Warranty [OXFORD BLUE]View Details...

    ₹2,199

    ...
    Check Offers

    Premium BLDC fan

    Orient Electric Newly Launched 1200 mm Proton BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3 year warranty by Orient | WhiteView Details...

    ₹4,099

    ...
    Check Offers

    Most budget friendly

    CADLEC Grevity 1200mm/48 inch BLDC Ceiling Fan | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient | Ultra High Speed Motor | Perfect for Home, Living Rooms & Bedrooms | 5-Year Warranty | White-Pack of 1View Details...

    ₹2,499

    ...
    Check Offers
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Wake up less, sleep better: Quiet ceiling fans designed for bedrooms (AI Generated)
    Wake up less, sleep better: Quiet ceiling fans designed for bedrooms (AI Generated)
    Aishwarya Faraswal
    By Aishwarya Faraswal

    Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

    Read moreRead less

    If you've ever been woken up by the constant humming or rattling of your ceiling fan, we hear you. While a fan is essential for staying comfortable at night, excessive noise can make it harder to fall asleep, especially for light sleepers, children, or anyone sensitive to sound. Older fans often become noisier over time, and some budget models are simply louder by design.

    That's where quiet ceiling fans come in. Many newer models use BLDC motors and better-balanced blades to reduce operational noise while maintaining steady airflow. They also tend to be more energy-efficient and offer features like remote controls, timer functions, and multiple speed settings. In this list, we've rounded up some of the best quiet ceiling fans for bedrooms that can help keep your room cool without adding unnecessary noise to your nights.

    The Atomberg Renesa Halo Smart is designed for those who want a quieter and more energy-efficient bedroom fan. Its BLDC motor keeps operational noise below 57 dB, making it suitable for light sleepers or shared spaces.

    With 115 CMM air delivery, IoT controls, remote operation, and sleep mode, it combines comfort with smart home convenience while consuming only 32W of power.

    Specifications

    Motor
    BLDC Motor
    Sweep Size
    1400 mm
    Air Delivery
    115 CMM
    Power Consumption
    32W
    Smart Features
    IoT App, Alexa, Google Home & IR Remote

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Quiet operation with less than 57 dB noise

    ...

    Smart controls with app, voice assistant, and remote

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium price compared to regular fans

    ...

    Smart features require Wi-Fi for full functionality

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this fan for its quiet performance, excellent airflow, smart controls, and energy-efficient BLDC motor that's ideal for bedrooms.

    2. KUHL Prima A1-DUO 1200mm BEE 5-Star BLDC Ceiling Fan | 29W Energy Saving (Up to 65%) | High Airflow & Low Noise | Remote as well as Regulator Operated | 5 Year Motor Warranty | ISI Marked (Espresso)

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    The KUHL Prima A1-DUO is a budget-friendly BLDC ceiling fan that focuses on quiet performance and energy efficiency. Its 29W motor helps reduce electricity consumption while delivering consistent airflow with minimal operating noise.

    The fan supports both remote and wall regulator control, making it convenient for bedrooms where quiet operation and easy speed adjustments are important.

    Specifications

    Motor
    BLDC Motor
    Sweep Size
    1200 mm
    Power Consumption
    29W
    Energy Rating
    BEE 5-Star
    Controls
    Remote and Regulator

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Low-noise operation for bedrooms

    ...

    Energy-efficient 29W BLDC motor

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No smart app or voice assistant support

    ...

    Air delivery rating not specified

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this fan for its quiet operation, low power consumption, dual control options, and long-lasting BLDC motor backed by a 5-year warranty.

    The RR Signature NEOAIR MINI is a value-focused BLDC ceiling fan that combines quiet operation with strong airflow. Its brushless DC motor reduces operating noise while delivering up to 220 CMM air delivery at 350 RPM.

    With remote control, inverter compatibility, and a slim design, it is well-suited for bedrooms where low noise and efficient cooling matter.

    Specifications

    Motor
    BLDC Motor
    Sweep Size
    1200 mm
    Air Delivery
    220 CMM
    Speed
    350 RPM
    Controls
    Remote Control

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    High airflow with quiet operation

    ...

    Inverter compatible for uninterrupted cooling

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Only a 2-year warranty

    ...

    No smart app or voice assistant support

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this fan for its quiet BLDC motor, strong airflow, remote convenience, and energy-efficient performance at an affordable price.

    The Orient Electric Proton is a newly launched BLDC ceiling fan designed for quiet, efficient everyday cooling. Its brushless motor helps reduce operational noise while delivering a powerful 230 CMM airflow at 350 RPM.

    With a 6-speed remote, aerodynamic blades, and inverter-friendly operation, it is a practical choice for bedrooms where comfort and low noise are priorities.

    Specifications

    Motor
    BLDC Motor
    Sweep Size
    1200 mm
    Air Delivery
    230 CMM
    Speed
    350 RPM
    Controls
    Remote with 6-Speed LED Indicator

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful airflow with quiet operation

    ...

    Energy-efficient BEE 5-star rated motor

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No smart app or voice control

    ...

    Premium pricing compared to basic BLDC fans

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this fan for its quiet brushless motor, strong airflow, energy savings, and reliable performance backed by a 3-year warranty.

    The CADLEC Grevity is an affordable BLDC ceiling fan that prioritises quiet performance and energy efficiency. Its 30W 5-star BLDC motor delivers strong airflow while consuming less electricity than conventional fans.

    Features like sleep mode, boost mode, timer, remote control, and inverter compatibility make it a practical option for bedrooms and study rooms where quieter operation is preferred.

    Specifications

    Motor
    5-Star BLDC Motor
    Sweep Size
    1200 mm
    Power Consumption
    30W
    Controls
    IR Remote with Sleep, Timer &amp; Boost Modes
    Warranty
    5 Years (3+2 years after registration)

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Low power consumption with quiet operation

    ...

    Long 5-year warranty

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Air delivery figure not specified

    ...

    No smart app or voice assistant support

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this fan for its quiet BLDC motor, low energy use, useful sleep mode, remote convenience, and generous 5-year warranty.

    What type of motor keeps a ceiling fan quieter?

    Ceiling fans with BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motors are generally quieter than traditional induction motor fans. They produce less vibration, operate more smoothly, consume less electricity, and often come with remote controls and multiple speed settings, making them a popular choice for bedrooms.

    Why does a ceiling fan start making noise?

    A ceiling fan can become noisy due to loose screws, unbalanced blades, worn-out bearings, dust buildup, or improper installation. Older fans may also develop a humming sound as the motor ages. Regular cleaning and tightening of fittings can often reduce noise.

    What should you look for when buying a quiet ceiling fan?

    Choose a BLDC motor for quieter operation and better energy efficiency.

    Look for well-balanced blades to minimise vibration and noise.

    Prefer a fan with sturdy construction for long-term durability.

    Check the warranty offered by the manufacturer.

    Read customer reviews to understand real-world noise levels.

    Look for features like multiple speed settings and sleep mode for a more comfortable bedroom experience.

    Top 3 features of low noise ceiling fans

    Ceiling fansSweep SizePower ConsumptionControls
    Atomberg Renesa Halo Smart BLDC Ceiling Fan1400 mm32WSmart app, Alexa, Google Home & IR Remote
    KUHL Prima A1-DUO BLDC Ceiling Fan1200 mm29WRemote & Wall Regulator
    RR Signature NEOAIR MINI BLDC Ceiling Fan1200 mmNot specifiedRemote Control
    Orient Electric Proton BLDC Ceiling Fan1200 mmNot specifiedRemote with 6-Speed LED Indicator
    CADLEC Grevity BLDC Ceiling Fan1200 mm30WIR Remote with Sleep, Timer & Boost Modes

    The Research and Expertise

    To curate this list, we compared quiet-running ceiling fans from leading brands based on motor technology, noise-focused features, energy efficiency, airflow, user reviews, warranty, and overall value. We prioritised BLDC models designed for bedroom use, considering factors such as power consumption, remote convenience, inverter compatibility, and manufacturer specifications to help readers identify fans that balance quiet operation with reliable cooling.

    Similar stories for you

    Electricity bills too high? These 5-star rated energy-efficient fans help cut power costs without sacrificing cooling

    Orient Aero O2 BLDC fan review: The fan that's trying to change what a ceiling fan can do

    Should you replace your old ceiling fan? How efficient is the BLDC fan transition

    Why everyone is switching to BLDC fans with remote: Top picks from EcoLink, Orient, Havells, Crompton, more inside

    Quiet ceiling fans
    Loose screws, unbalanced blades, worn bearings, dust buildup, or improper installation can all cause a ceiling fan to make noise.
    Yes. Most BLDC ceiling fans use 25–35W of power, significantly less than many conventional ceiling fans.
    Yes. Most BLDC fans are inverter compatible and can run longer during power cuts because of their lower power consumption.
    Clean the blades regularly, tighten loose screws, ensure the fan is properly balanced, and service it if unusual noises develop.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Aishwarya Faraswal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aishwarya Faraswal

      Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More

    Home/Technology/Can't Sleep Because Of A Noisy Fan? These Quiet BLDC Ceiling Fans Can Keep The Room Cool Without The Noise
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