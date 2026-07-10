Orient Aero O2 BLDC fan review: The fan that's trying to change what a ceiling fan can do

On paper, this is India's first "oxygen-enriching" ceiling fan. That's a big claim to lead with, so I spent time with the fan running in a closed bedroom in Delhi, the kind of city where checking the AQI before opening a window has become second nature, to see how much of it holds up in daily life and how much is packaging.

Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.

For as long as I can remember, buying a ceiling fan has been the most boring decision in setting up a home. You look at the blade size, maybe the star rating if you're feeling responsible, and you move on. Nobody debates fans the way they debate phones or TVs. Orient Electric is betting that this is about to change, and the Aero O2 is its opening argument.

The Aero O2 doesn't try to hide what it is. The motor housing is noticeably bulkier than that of a regular ceiling fan because that's where the Bio-Oxy Plasma ION+ module sits. Orient has gone with a clean white finish, and 1200mm aerodynamic blades, and the whole thing looks premium enough not to feel out of place in a newer apartment. It's also, quite honestly, a fan people will ask you about the first time they see it running, mostly because of the subtle light ring under the motor that changes colour depending on whether the purification mode is active.

The remote is RF-based rather than infrared, so you don't need to point it at the fan for it to respond, which sounds like a small thing until you've spent years fumbling with an old IR remote across a dark room. It handles speed, timer settings, reverse rotation, and toggling the ion mode on or off.

Orient Electric Aero O2 BLDC Fan Review: What's Actually Powering It Strip away the marketing language, and the Orient Aero O2 is a BLDC ceiling fan first. Orient lists the motor at 250 CMM air delivery with a 290 RPM speed, and the fan is built around a low-wattage BLDC motor, somewhere in the high 30s in terms of watts, which is standard territory for this class of premium fan and a meaningful step down from the 75-90W a regular induction motor fan pulls. Over a full day of use, that difference shows up on the electricity bill, even if it's not dramatic month to month.

Noise is another strong point. Even at higher speeds, the motor remains quiet enough that it never becomes distracting while working or sleeping.

The included remote is easy to use and offers multiple speed controls, timer functions, reverse rotation for winter, and independent control of the plasma ion system. The reverse mode is particularly useful if you use air conditioning during winter or simply want better air circulation without a direct breeze.