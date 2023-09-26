News / Trending / Teacher educates students on good touch and bad touch

Teacher educates students on good touch and bad touch

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 26, 2023 08:14 PM IST

The teacher demonstrates different types of touches, and the student responds with either “good touch” or “no”.

A video on good touch and bad touch has left people unanimously agreeing that the lessons on safe touching should be ‘implemented in all public and private schools’. The video shows a teacher educating her students on safe and appropriate physical contact for their safety and well-being.

Teacher educating her students on good touch and bad touch. (X/@stalin_ips)
IPS officer R Stalin shared this video on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the caption to the video, he wrote, “It’s needed for every child. Good touch and bad touch. Excellent message,”

The video opens to show a teacher sitting on her knees while a student is standing in front of her in the classroom. Throughout the video, the teacher demonstrates different types of touches, and the student responds with either “good touch” or “no”. Other students in the classroom actively engage in this lesson of safe touching taught by the teacher.

Watch this teacher teaching good touch and bad touch to students here:

The video was shared on September 25. It has since gone viral with over 1.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out what people have to say about this video:

“This should be taught to every kid and also they should be taught to be vocal about the bad touch!” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is such a great way to teach about good and bad touch to the little boys and girls! This must be implemented in all public and private schools.”

“Really appreciate the initiative,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “No good touch, no bad touch. Just say DON’T TOUCH.”

“We should also encourage them to learn defence technique and attacking skill by any martial arts form,” joined a fifth.

An X user tagged Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and wrote, “Very nice way of teaching. This should be taught compulsorily in all schools. Hope officials under honourable @dpradhanbjp take this practical note for implementation!”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

