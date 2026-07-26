Emma Roberts vs Cody John net worth: A look at couple's combined fortune after Idaho wedding

Emma Roberts and Cody John are officially married after tying the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Idaho on Saturday, July 25. As fans celebrate the couple's wedding, here's a look at their reported net worths and careers. Emma Roberts and Cody John tied the knot in Idaho on July 25, (Instagram/ @emmaroberts)

Emma Roberts' net worth Emma Roberts, known for American Horror Story, has a net worth of $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece of Julia Roberts. Emma grew up with her mother, Kelly Cunningham, after her parents split when she was a baby. She started visiting her aunt Julia Roberts on film sets as a child, which led to her first acting role as George Jung's daughter in the movie "Blow." She later starred in the Disney show "Unfabulous" and films like "Nancy Drew," "Hotel for Dogs," "Scream 4," and "The Art of Getting By." She also released a music album and became known for her fashion sense. In September 2020, she signed a big production deal with Hulu.

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Cody John's net worth As per Spoiler Bolavip, Cody John's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be around $1 million, however there is no confirmation. This includes his income from acting, modeling and other projects. His career has been growing, especially as he becomes more visible in the entertainment world. Wiki Sportskeeda had earlier reported his net worth at $500k but it appears to have gone up since 2023 as cited by Spoiler Bolavip. John started acting in 2018 and has appeared in shows like Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" and The CW's "In the Dark."

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The wedding and their love story Emma Roberts who is 35, married Cody John who is 36, on Saturday, July 25, in an outdoor ceremony in Idaho, according to photos obtained by DeuxMoi. She wore a custom white gown by Monique Lhuillier with a sheer shawl and long veil, per Vogue. John wore a brown suit for the ceremony.

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder attended the wedding, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The couple went public with their relationship in August 2022, when John posted a photo kissing Roberts on Instagram with the caption, “sweet sweet.” They got engaged in July 2024, with Roberts writing on social media, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone.”

A source told E! News, “She's been very content with Cody, and they're enjoying their relationship and time together. Their friends and family are happy for the both of them and think they make a great couple.”

Roberts is also mom to son Rhodes Robert Hedlund, whom she welcomed with ex-partner Garrett Hedlund in December 2020, as per People.